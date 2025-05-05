Sohail Khan's latest PICS with sons Nirvaan, Yohan and their doggo screams love and happiness; don't miss

Sohail Khan is a doting father to two sons, Nirvaan Khan and Yohan Khan. While he loves his work dearly, the actor-producer-filmmaker makes sure to spend enough time with the people who matter the most in his life. Recently, Sohail melted hearts when he dropped adorable glimpses with his kids and their adorable doggo. Check it out!

On April 4, 2025, Sohail Khan took to his Instagram handle and dropped multiple images that prove he is a loving father. The carousel of images opens with his little boy, Yohan Khan, relaxing with a cute dog. It was followed by a picture of the Tubelight actor who was also having a relaxing playtime with their pet. The final image features his elder son, Nirvaan with the cute husky.

Check out Sohail Khan’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor-filmmaker is looking forward to coming up with a comedy film with Sanjay Dutt and Aayush Sharma. An insider exclusively told Pinkvilla that Sohail has been developing a two-hero comedy film for a while now, and he is collaborating with Dutt on the same.

Moreover, multiple meetings have already taken place between Sanju and Sohail, and the duo is all excited to collaborate on this script. For the record, the film features the Munna Bhai MBBS actor in a larger-than-life avatar. It was also revealed that Aayush Sharma will be playing the parallel lead alongside the senior Bollywood star.

The source close to the development stated, “Aayush Sharma will have a boy-next-door look, different from the larger-than-life presence of Sanjay Dutt in this yet untitled comedy. Sohail and his team are looking to take the film on floors in the second half of 2025, and are presently busy with the pre-production. It’s a film made as per today’s sensibilities, as the comedy is touted to be situational.”

The film has undertones of a gangster genre and is set in Punjab. Having said that, a studio too will come on board the film, and the talks are on to partner with a leading player, stated the informer.

