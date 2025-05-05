Met Gala 2025: Lana Del Rey Drops Glimpse of Her Valentino Dress Ahead of Red Carpet Walk; Fans React

Lana Del Rey is set to hit the Met Gala red carpet this year, and ahead of her big appearance, the musician shared a glimpse into her preparations for the event. The artist, who impressed the fashion police with her look last year as well, took to her Instagram to share a picture of her Valentino dress and shoes that she is to wear for the ceremony.

Moreover, the singer’s post also included a picture of her getting cozy with her husband, Jeremy Dufrene.

In the first picture of the carousel post, the musician dropped a click of her baby pink outfit and yellow heels. The second photo had the artist in the process of getting ready, while her partner headed to plant a kiss on her neck. The last of the series included the singer clicking a mirror selfie while holding her pretty shoes.

Del Rey has wholeheartedly embraced the event over the years, serving gorgeous looks for the cameras. Some of the memorable moments of the musician from the Met Gala include her Mother Mary and Seven Sorrows look from 2018, the Sleeping Beauty theme that the celebrity carried with grace last year, and even her debut outfit was talked about.

Meanwhile, the fans of Del Ray are excited for the whole costume to come together on the red carpet. Expressing their excitement, the users commented on the singer's Instagram post. One of the fans wrote, "Have fun at THE MET!! Can't wait to see you in custom Valentino by the one and only Alessandro Michele."

Another netizen commented on the musician's relationship with her husband. They mentioned, "This kind of love can't be faked. It's so beautiful to see. I'm so excited to see you at the Met Gala!!"

Met Gala 2025 is set to kick off on May 5.

