Wamiqa Gabbi's oh-so-hot bralette and saree combination CANNOT be ignored and is worth taking style notes for

It’s been a while since Wamiqa Gabbi started serving awe-inspiring promo looks for her upcoming rom-com Bhool Chuk Maaf, and honestly, we don’t want her to stop. The gorgeous starlet’s recent style lineup is nothing short of spectacular and doubles as the perfect guide for neo-ethnic fashion inspo.

Advertisement

In a nod to her character “Titli” in the film, Wamiqa Gabbi has been showcasing butterfly-inspired promo fits with remarkable dedication. However, she recently took a stylish detour from her usual papillon ethnic aesthetic, slipping into a smoldering pink saree that was equal parts sultry and stunning.

Papped while promoting her highly anticipated rom-com with co-star Rajkumar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi was spotted donning a cherry-blossom pink saree, radiating with effortless elegance. The actress chose a breezy, lightweight six-yard drape—perfect for beating the summer heat with style and grace. The ombre saree featured a mesmerizing blend of pink and peach, setting the ideal tone for vibrant fashion goals.

Staying true to her soft-feminine style throughout the promotions, Gabbi’s saree was adorned with floral motifs and golden embellishments. The border of the saree also featured a delicate gilded stripe, adding a subtle touch of sparkle to Wamiqa’s otherwise understated yet chic look.

Advertisement

The Fursat muse’s drape could have easily been underwhelming, but it was elevated significantly by the actress’s contemporary blouse. The bodice featured a sweetheart plunging neckline with spaghetti straps, adding a sultry edge to Wamiqa’s look. The abstract print in shades of pink brought a modern allure to her traditional elegance.

True to her signature style, the Baby John actress kept accessories minimal, opting for large studs that added just the right touch of sparkle. She also wore statement earrings that perfectly complemented the vibrant saree, completing her look with understated yet chic flair.

Wamiqa paired her ethnic ensemble with beige toe-ring block heels, adding a statuesque appeal to the look.

For her makeup, the beauty maven kept it consistent with her signature glam, flaunting kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed-up cheeks, and a soft-mauve lipstick. She styled her hair in open, wavy strands, perfectly complementing the soft, feminine charm of her outfit.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 5 most revealing outfits that turned heads at Met Gala 2024 red carpet