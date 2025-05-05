Nine Puzzles previews Kim Da Mi's life after uncle's murder and Son Suk Ku's obsession with unsolved case; watch

Kim Da Mi and Son Suk Ku take center stage in the Nine Puzzles series, a psychological thriller that delves into their complex characters as they grapple with a decade-old mystery.

Kim Da Mi portrays Yoon Yi Na, whose life was forever marked by the traumatic murder she witnessed as a teenager. Her character is haunted by her lack of memory surrounding the event, leaving her unsure of her innocence.

As per Naver, Kim Da Mi explains that Yi Na’s psyche remains trapped in the past, with her emotions and mental state frozen.

On the other hand, Son Suk Ku’s portrayal of Detective Kim Han Saem brings an intensity to the series. Han Saem is consumed by an obsessive need to solve the case. The reason behind Son Suk Ku’s obsession is that it was his first case as a detective, and he failed to close it for good.

Son Suk Ku explains that the unresolved nature of the murder drives Han Saem’s every decision. Due to this unsettling issue, he is pushed to the brink of desperation.

Criminal profiler Kim Yoon Hee, who consulted on the series, notes that trauma-induced memory loss is common. Yi Na’s experience as a high school student at a murder scene has left deep psychological scars. As Yi Na unravels the truth, viewers are left to question if she can free herself from the trauma.

Director Yoon Jong Bin further describes Han Saem as a man who follows his convictions, even if it means going against authority. His repeated questioning of Yi Na—“Did you kill him, Yoon Yi Na?” creates palpable tension, as he struggles to balance justice with his obsession.

As the story unfolds, the dynamic between Yi Na and Han Saem deepens, with both dealing with emotional baggage and the search for truth.

Nine Puzzles promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the investigation and character journeys intertwine.

The first six episodes will be released on May 21, followed by three more on May 28, and the final two episodes on June 4, setting the stage for an intense and gripping conclusion.

