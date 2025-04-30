EXCLUSIVE: Yash starts shooting for Ramayana in Mumbai; Ready for a month long journey with Nitesh Tiwari and co.

Earlier in the month, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Rocking Star Yash is all set to take charge as Raavan in the Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana in the last week of April. We also informed our readers of how he will be visiting a temple in Ujjain, before stepping into the world of this divine epic. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Yash has joined the sets of Ramayana on April 30, 2025 and gave his first short as Raavan.

“Yash will be shooting for his part in Ramayana for almost a month, which includes portions of part one and also some bits of part two. He has commenced his journey with solo sequences and will soon shoot for the combination scenes with Sai Pallavi (Sita), Ranbir Kapoor (Lord Ram) and Sunny Deol (Lord Hanuman),” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the principal shoot for Ramayana: Part One will be wrapped up in the fortnight and the team continues their journey uninterrupted for the sequel, which arrives exactly a year later on the big screen. For those unaware, Ramayana: Part One is slated to release during the Diwali 2026 weekend, whereas Ramayana: Part Two is set for a Diwali 2027 release.

The makers are aiming to wrap up the shooting for both parts of Ramayana by the end of this year, and then work extensively on the post production. “The idea is to make a film that represents India and Indian tales at a global level,” the source added. We hear that the people who have seen the visuals of Ramayana can’t stop raving about it, terming it a visual spectacle like never before.

Multiple preview assets, featuring the leads have been curated by the producers, and they will be unleashed at the right time as a glimpse into the world of this Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra curated epic. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is expected to start shooting for Ramayana from June 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Ramayana.

