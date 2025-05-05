Diljit Dosanjh decoding MET Gala 2025 invite in true ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’ style will make you even more excited for his debut: WATCH

After turning heads at Coachella and Paris Fashion Week, the well-known actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh is now gearing up for his debut at the biggest fashion event of the year, MET Gala 2025. He took to social media and confirmed the news. Now, in his signature flair, the singer shared a fun video on Instagram where he humorously breaks down the invite in true “Punjabi aa gaye oye” style. The clip is only building more excitement around his highly awaited debut.

Taking to Instagram today (May 5), Diljit Dosanjh gave fans a hilarious and wholesome moment by decoding his MET Gala 2025 invite in his true Punjabi style. In the video, he is heard saying, “This card is I waiting for. This is not a small card but a MET Gala card bro. Dandyism is their theme,” leaving fans buzzing with excitement.

Before revealing the card, Diljit read out an 'important note' that stated the use of cell phones and recording devices is prohibited during the evening. He then took out the actual invite and decoded it in the best way, adding his signature charm and excitement ahead of his Met Gala debut.

Sharing the video, the singer-actor captioned it, “MET GALA Tomorrow. Daso Fer Ki Paiye Kal Nu. Halaa Laa Laa Karauni An #metgala.”

As soon as Diljt Dosanjh shared the video, fans flooded social media with excitement. One user wrote, “Met Gala will have its first Sardarji fashion icon.” While another commented, “Omg you are so handsome.” A netizen added, “Paaaji! Sirra tussi launde he hamesha! We are already proud ki Sardar banda Met Gala jaaunga.”

Many also chimed in with messages like “Love u yaaaraaa,” “Sooooo sooo happy & proud!! From Shadaa wala Met Gala to real MET GALA, you did it!” and “@diljitdosanjh can’t wait for your look at Met Gala — keep shining, we love you!”

Earlier, In his first post, Diljit took to social media and confirmed his Met Gala debut by posting “First time” with an hourglass emoji on a black background, set to rapper Gunna’s track MET GALA. He also shared a pic of a welcome hamper sent by the event organizers.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Priyanka Chopra will also walk the red carpet of MET Gala 2025.

