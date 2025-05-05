Rina Sawayama to Return as Akira in Donnie Yen’s John Wick Spinoff; Here's Everything We Know

Rina Sawayama will reprise her role as Akira in Donnie Yen’s upcoming John Wick spinoff, Caine. Akira, the fearless daughter of Hiroyuki Sanada’s Shimazu Koji, was introduced in John Wick: Chapter 4. She became one of the fan-favorite characters, and her fight sequences were a treat to watch.

The actress is set to bring back the savagery in Caine, directed by Yen and produced by franchise producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Chad Stahelski is also a co-producer through his 87Eleven Entertainment production banner.

Meanwhile, Yen will also serve as an executive producer. The project is set to go into production later this year, and its sales will be launched by Lionsgate at Cannes, according to Variety. Stahelski spoke to the outlet and commented on Sawayama’s return to the franchise.

“Rina is such a badass,” he said. “I love what she did with this role in Chapter 4 and can’t wait to see her cross paths with Caine once again.” Yen added that he’s delighted to welcome the actress back into the John Wick world for an “exciting” new journey.

The filmmaker teased that he’ll attempt to elevate her character in the upcoming spinoff after her amazing story arc in Chapter 4. Yen, known for bringing the Hong Kong-style action thriller to the screen, is excited to reignite the movie magic.

Although the synopsis is being kept under wraps, it has been revealed that the story will follow the events of John Wick: Chapter 4. The spinoff, written by Mattson Tomlin, will also mark an expansion of the John Wick universe. The previous movie introduced many intriguing characters, including Akira.

The creators believe that it’s about time they explored more.

“We’re beyond thrilled to have Rina coming back to the franchise, Caine and Akira have unfinished business,” said Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group.