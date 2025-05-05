The Family Man: Manoj Bajpayee is a fan of Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba, reveals THIS co-star from his TV series

Manoj Bajpayee’s portrayal of Srikant Tiwari in the popular TV series, The Family Man, made him a household name. Over the past years, many of his co-stars have been revealing interesting facts about the actor. Now, actress Priyamani, who plays his wife, Suchitra Tiwari, in the show, stated that he is an ace dancer who taught them how to rock Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba hook step on sets. Read on!

While talking to Humans of Bombay, Priyamani stated that Manoj Bajpayee is an absolute delight to work with and watch on screen. She further shared an unknown anecdote from the set of The Family Man. The Jawan actress said, “I don’t think anybody has recorded it by Manoj sir actually did that Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba step and we absolutely lost it.”

Going back in time, she recalled that the boy, Vedant Sinha, who played Atharv Tiwari in the show, is a phenomenal dancer. One fine day, when they were talking about Vicky’s hook step in the peppy number, the boy started doing it. When they asked him to teach them the step, Manoj came down and said that it’s pretty easy. “He actually did it. We were all so surprised that he did,” divulged Priyamani.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Bajpayee is teaming up with Neeraj Pandey on a feature film which is scheduled to go on floors on April 18, 2025, in Mumbai. A source close to the development exclusively told Pinkvilla, “The yet untitled Neeraj Pandey film was initially set to be made with Manoj Bajpayee and Kay Kay Menon in the lead. However, the dates of Kay Kay Menon didn’t match with the shoot dates, following which he had to pass on the film. It has now been recast with Saqib Saleem. The film begins in Mumbai with a marathon schedule on April 18.”

The reliable insider also stated that while Neeraj Pandey is creatively spearheading the film, it will mark the directorial debut of Ritesh Shah. “Apart from Manoj Bajpayee and Saqib, the film will also feature Akshay Oberoi in a key role,” the source adds.

