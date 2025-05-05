Why did Aamir Khan brutally reject sequel to Imran Khan’s Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na? Director Abbas Tyrewala reveals

Imran Khan's debut film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na continues to be one of Bollywood’s most cherished romantic comedies. In a recent conversation on Aamir Khan’s YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies, Imran and director Abbas Tyrewala discussed the film and the sequel that never came to be, revealing that Aamir Khan boldly rejected the idea of a follow-up.

Advertisement

Abbas recalled that shortly after the film’s release, he approached Aamir Khan, the producer, with an idea for a sequel. Imran also shared that fans frequently ask him when the sequel will be released. Abbas jokingly added that he receives the same question daily on Instagram.

Abbas Tyrewala revealed that he receives messages about the sequel every day on Instagram. He also shared that soon after Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na was released, he approached Aamir Khan with a sequel idea.

According to Abbas, the plot would have focused on Jai and Aditi (played by Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza) reaching the brink of separation. He explained that the sequel would begin with Jai meeting Meghna, his former love interest, at a party while drunk.

Abbas Tyrewala disclosed that Khan’s reaction to his sequel idea was quite firm, with Aamir telling him, "Never refer to this movie again. I don’t want to hear anything about the sequel if that’s the direction you’re going in."

Advertisement

Despite this, both Abbas and Aamir agreed that a sequel might not be successful. Abbas explained, “I don’t know how to reboot fairytales. I haven’t seen them working well.” Imran and Abbas also discussed the possibility of reuniting the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na cast for a reunion over coffee but ultimately dismissed the idea of a sequel.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na follows the journey of best friends Jai and Aditi, who only realize their love for each other when they begin dating other people.

The film, featuring Imran Khan, Genelia D’Souza, Prateik Patil, Manjari Fadnis, and Ayaz Khan, was a massive box office hit upon its release in 2008 and has since garnered a dedicated fan following. Despite numerous calls for a sequel over the years, director Abbas Tyrewala has now explained why a follow-up is unlikely to materialize.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh's MET Gala 2025 debut goes beyond red carpet; here’s what’s next for star at fashion’s biggest night