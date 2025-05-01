Mixing it up now: Decoding Akshay Kumar’s jump from Kesari 2, to Housefull 5 and Jolly LLB 3

2025 is turning out to be a positive year for Akshay Kumar. After winning over the acclaim in Sky Force, the Khiladi followed it up with another credible performance as C Sankaran Nair in Kesari 2, which is also headed for a respectable total at the box office. He is clearly a happy man, as his conviction has paid rich dividends. “While signing on for Sky Force and Kesari 2, Akshay was always clear to give in everything. He signed on for the two films, and lived the characters through the shoot, spanning a year with multiple schedules,” revealed a source close to the development.

A look at the audience feedback, and one can say that the efforts put in by the Khiladi paid off, as all of it translated into love. A source shares that Akshay’s line-up in 2025 is well thought off, laying the platform to showcase his versatility. “From a serious film like Kesari 2, Akshay is transitioning into the world of slapstick with Housefull 5,” the shared. We hear that Akshay’s performance in Housefull 5 rides high on physical humour – which requires him to dance, make expressions, fight with the animals, and co-stars. “He has aced it like a boss. Housefull 5 has the scope of delivering some moments, which could take over the digital meme world. Akshay and his mannerisms are the major reason for all the chaos in Housefull 5.”

He follows up Housefull 5 with Jolly LLB 3, a film which brings together content with humour. “He plays the part of Jagdishwar Mishra in Jolly LLB 3. It’s a very topic film and has its own flavour of situational humour. Akshay’s approach to acting in this film has a blend of serious tone with humour,” the source informed.

We hear that Khiladi carefully curated his line-up of films in 2025, which gives him the chance to show the versatility as an actor. “Not many can show a range from Sky Force, to Kesari 2, Housefull and Jolly LLB 3 – all in a single year.” The author believes that 2025 is the line-up is a reflection of what he had in 2019 – Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz. “The entire debate of overexposure goes for a toss when the same actor appears in different genres of cinema. It’s about mixing it well, and Akshay has done it well, by bringing in a thriller, a courtroom drama, a slapstick comedy and a courtroom comedy in the same year. The idea should always be to mix it well, and serve the audience with versatile content. With this range in such a short span, it won’t be wrong to term Akshay, one of the most versatile actors in today’s time,” the author shared.

2026 could see Akshay Kumar in Bhooth Bangla, a horror comedy and Hera Pheri 3, a situational slap-stick comedy. He is on the hunt for a thriller and a topical film to pack a punch of 4 in the coming year too. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

