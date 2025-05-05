Ramayana actor Kunal Kapoor aka Indra Dev promises BIG for Ranbir Kapoor-led film and we can't keep calm

Kunal Kapoor has opened up about the much-awaited epic saga, Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, and he isn’t holding back on the excitement. Slipping into the role of Lord Indra, Kunal is confident that the film is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.

The actor, who recently appeared in Jewel Thief, is now prepping for Ramayana and calls it one of the most culturally important stories ever told. According to him, the film has been given the kind of cinematic scale that matches its legendary roots.

"This is a very important film in our cultural history," Kunal shared in an interview with News18 Showsha. He emphasized how the story forms the foundation of Indian values and beliefs. In his words, Ramayana is part of our ethos, and telling it right matters more than anything else.

While speaking about the film’s vision, Kunal explained that such a grand tale needed a team that understood both its depth and visual potential. And in his view, this is exactly what Tiwari’s version delivers. He said the film is being made on a scale Indian audiences have “never seen before.”

He also hinted that the final product is going to surprise viewers. “It’s going to be something very special,” Kunal said, adding that audiences are in for a cinematic treat. Though he didn’t dive into plot specifics, he promised that the visuals and emotional depth would set new benchmarks.

The cast is another reason this project is generating buzz. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi steps into the role of Goddess Sita. Kannada superstar Yash will take on the intense role of Raavan, and Sunny Deol is reportedly playing Hanuman. The ensemble also includes Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, and veteran Arun Govil as King Dasharatha.

There have also been murmurs of a major face-off between Kunal’s Indra and Yash’s Raavan. Though he called it “too early” to share details, he assured fans that what’s coming is nothing short of a visual marvel.

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Yash has started the shoot for the movie.

The film is expected to be released in two parts — Ramayana Part 1 around Diwali 2026, and Part 2 a year later in 2027. The second installment is reportedly going on floors by October this year.

