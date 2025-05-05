Why Costao's Nawazuddin Siddiqui feels Bollywood has ‘creative poverty’? Actor reveals reason behind Anurag Kashyap quitting industry

Many actors and filmmakers have voiced their concerns about the declining state of the Hindi film industry, which is grappling with frequent box office failures and a dependence on repetitive, formulaic storytelling. In a recent conversation, Nawazuddin Siddiqui criticized the industry for its lack of fresh ideas and innovation, pointing out its "creative poverty." The Costao actor also revealed the real reason behind Anurag Kashyap’s exit from the Hindi film industry, suggesting that it was a direct consequence of the very culture that suppresses creativity.

In a recent conversation with Puja Talwar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui criticized the Hindi film industry for consistently supporting formula-driven projects over the past five years.

He reportedly described the growing trend of sequels as “pathetic” and attributed it to increasing insecurity within the industry. According to him, filmmakers tend to stick to a formula once it works, exploiting it repeatedly instead of exploring fresh ideas.

Siddiqui coined the term "creativeruptcy" to underscore the severe lack of originality in the film industry. Drawing a comparison to financial bankruptcy, he remarked that the industry is facing a similar crisis when it comes to creativity, describing the situation as one of extreme creative poverty.

The Gangs of Wasseypur actor did not mince words as he accused members of the film industry of intellectual theft, particularly for lifting content from South Indian cinema. Referring to them as "thieves," he questioned how such individuals could be expected to demonstrate creativity.

He pointed out that scenes have been copied not only from regional films but also from various other sources, including cult classics that eventually became hits. According to him, the act of plagiarism has been so normalized that it is no longer even seen as a serious issue.

The Costao actor highlighted a troubling practice in the Hindi film industry, where filmmakers would hand over a film’s video and instruct others to simply replicate it.

He questioned what could be expected from an industry that operates in this manner, adding that such practices would only lead to the rise of like-minded individuals within the industry.

He also addressed the departure of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, suggesting that Kashyap’s exit was a result of the very culture that stifles creativity. Nawazuddin emphasized that talented actors and directors, like Kashyap, are forced to leave due to the prevailing environment.

