Kusha Kapila gives troll a piece of her mind for his 'darindigi' in her Instagram DM; read actress' savage post

Kusha Kapila is someone who has openly spoken about the highs and lows of her life on social media. The actress who started as an influencer has received love and trolling in equal measures. But she also knows how to tame the bullies who spew hatred on her profile, more often than not. Recently, she gave a troll a piece of her mind for his ‘darindigi’ at the sight of a happy woman, with a savage post.

A while ago, on May 5, 2025, Kusha Kapila, known for her acting stint in films like Ghost Stories, Sukhee, Thank You for Coming, and Ishq Vishk Rebound, slammed a troll. The social media influencer and actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a screengrab of a lewd and derogatory comment she received from a man in her DM.

Giving the troll a piece of her mind, Kusha called out the “Disgusting, unhealed, auraless behavior.” She then went on to publicly name and shame the guy for his offensive remark to her post. The fashionista also offered to pay for his therapy.

Her savage post read, “Satyam ki wajah se kitney logon ki mental health kharab rehti hogi. I offer to pay for two years worth of therapy and inner work for you so you don’t feel compelled to show your darindigi at the sight of a happy woman. Write to me on thaapadmarungi @ sudharjasaale.com.” (It’s because of people like Satyam that people’s mental health is affected. I offer to pay for two years worth of therapy and inner work for you so you don’t feel compelled to show your brutality at the sight of a happy woman.)

Kusha Kapila hits back at a troll on social media:

In 2023, when the influencer-actor and her ex-husband Zorawar Ahluwalia decided to part ways, she was subjected to unsolicited opinions and bullying by desktop warriors. This led to her announcing their separation publicly in a hurry. In an earlier interview with The Lallantop, Kapila stated that it was her dad who held her hand when she made the decision.

“I had no plans to announce (my separation) the day I announced it. You can consider that we were asked to put that statement on social media because we wanted the information to go through us rather than any other person,” she expressed.

