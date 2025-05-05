Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan’s Bengal Tiger suit to Kiara Advani’s baby bump glow in black; these AI-imagined looks have left us starstruck

The Met Gala 2025 is shaping up to be an unforgettable moment for Indian fashion. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh, and Priyanka Chopra are set to bedazzle on the iconic red carpet. This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, celebrates the elegance of Black menswear and the spirit of dandyism. The AI-generated looks of these stars have given fans a thrilling sneak peek into what they might wear. The results are nothing short of stunning!

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan, making his much-anticipated Met Gala debut, is expected to wear a custom black Sabyasachi suit. The AI image shows SRK exuding royal charm in a meticulously tailored ensemble that might feature a Bengal Tiger motif. This detail isn’t random—Sabyasachi recently teased fans on Instagram with the words “KING KHAN” and “BENGAL TIGER,” hinting at a deep, symbolic outfit inspired by India’s national animal. With the designer’s signature embroidery and structured silhouette, SRK is all set to redefine regal dandyism with a unique Indian twist.

Have a look:

Kiara Advani, who is attending the Met Gala for the first time, will be glowing in a custom Gaurav Gupta creation. The AI image beautifully captures her elegance in a black dress that gracefully highlights her baby bump. Expect sculpted shoulders, flowing textures, and a celebration of motherhood wrapped in high fashion! Her poised look perfectly balances the theme’s tailored strength with her own radiant softness, making her one of the most awaited appearances of the night.

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh, known for his effortless swag, appears dapper in the AI-generated look that blends bold prints with sharp tailoring in a black suit and turban. He teased his arrival with a cryptic Instagram post, hinting at his appearance on the red carpet.

Then, of course, there’s Priyanka Chopra, returning to the Met Gala for the fifth time. While her look remains under wraps, expectations are sky-high. Given her history with Ralph Lauren and bold fashion statements, she is bound to impress again.

With Indian designers like Sabyasachi and Gaurav Gupta in the spotlight, and Indian celebrities turning heads, the Met Gala 2025 already feels iconic.

ALSO READ: Ramayana: 2-min 36-sec announcement of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash starrer epic saga is all set for release, deets inside