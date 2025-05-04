Met Gala 2025: Will Ariana Grande Make Surprise Appearance? Exploring Possibility With Past Looks and Performances

One of the most prestigious fashion events, aka the Met Gala, will soon take place (May 5). Naturally, the anticipation of fans to witness their favorite celebrities on the red carpet, wowing with their outfits and looks, is at an all-time high.

Among many celebrities, Grande, who has previously taken away our breath by embracing the Met Gala with her presence, may potentially make a surprise appearance during the event as one of Harper's Bazaar Singapore's article noted, "Now a Swarovski brnd ambassador, we're expecting her to bring all the bling to match the glamour of the Gala."

Advertisement

Last year, along with making waves in the music scene with her album titled Eternal Sunshine, and in theaters by portraying the role of Glinda in Wicked, she also wowed us with two looks during the Met Gala.

The singer-songwriter turned all the heads when she appeared on the Met steps wearing a custom Loewe dress in mother-of-pearl, completed with a hand-pleated, multilayered silk chiffon skirt, per Vogue.

As per the report, the actress's skirt was created to mimic the iridescence of nacre mineral. Grande reportedly said, "The idea for my outfit was to create an ethereal look, inspired by nature and by the way that mother-of-pearl reflects light."

But that wasn't the only outfit that grabbed all the attention. The songstress also took the stage inside the Met Gala and performed Into You and We Can't Be Friends, per the publication.

For her performance, Grande wore a sheer green gown by Maison Margiela, which was designed by John Galliano.

Advertisement

While talking about the Grande Met gala looks, how can we forget to mention the famous 2018 look, which marked her debut at the iconic fashion event? In 2018, she wore a Vera Wang dress that included images from Michelangelo's fresco, the Last Judgement, per Harpers Bazaar. She truly ate and left no crumbs.

Looking back at her iconic serves, the anticipation of her potentially hitting the red carpet at the Met Gala remains high.