aespa's leaked comeback music video showcases 'metal' theme, powerful choreography and more

Popular K-pop girl group aespa might already be preparing for a musical comeback, just two months after releasing a new version of their song Whiplash in March 2025. Recently, a fan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a clip of the quartet dancing to an unidentified song, claiming it to be a sneak peek of their upcoming comeback. The video immediately went viral on X and other social media platforms. The video showcases the new music's theme, choreography and more.

A person with user ID @gimgyul02067832 claimed to have gotten the chance to witness aespa filming their new music video due to it being done in their neighborhood. As per the fan, the MV has a metal-like theme. "I swear, I can practically taste the metal in the air," they wrote. A faint music can be heard, although neither the lyrics nor the tune are clear. Similar to their Whiplash music video thumbnail, the girls can be seen in cool black outfits, including crop tops and baggy pants, in the alleged leaked video.

The background dancers match the girls by wearing similar black outfits, with the addition of black caps. The MV choreography seems to be bold, sharp and dynamic, a signature of aespa. The steps are crisp and impactful, making it seem like an upcoming viral Instagram reel and YouTube Shorts challenge. Although the members' faces are not clear enough in the clip, Giselle can be particularly differentiated due to her long red hair. The video is shot in the middle of the road, with a barren background.

As the surroundings have a lot of yellow ochre color, it led to speculations of a possible desert-theme music video. Fans expressed their excitement regarding the comeback, saying, "Girl I love aespa trust me this cb will be epic, look at spicy era!!!" While some fans were thrilled at getting a glimpse of the new music's choreography and the K-pop group members' outfits, others thought sharing the clip was a breach of privacy and trust. They demanded the video be deleted and asked to wait for its official release, showcasing their respect towards the artists.

