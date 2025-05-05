5 most revealing outfits that turned heads at Met Gala 2024 red carpet

The Met Gala is just one day away, and we can’t wait to see how our favorite celebrities will surprise us this year. But while we wait, why not take a walk down memory lane and revisit some of the most iconic looks from the past?

At the Met Gala 2024, several stars graced the red carpet in stunning see-through outfits that barely covered their bodies, yet still made a powerful fashion statement.

From Emily Ratajkowski to Doja Cat, here are five celebrities who turned heads in sheer or see-through dresses. Excited? Then keep reading!

1. Rita Ora

For the Met Gala 2024, themed “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” Rita Ora made a bold statement in a custom see-through dress by Marni. The entirely sheer outfit was elevated by a dramatic beaded centerpiece, which she described as “wearing a necklace as a dress.”

What made the look even more striking was how the design seamlessly cascaded down to her feet from both the front and back, showcasing the designers’ creativity. A pair of long, necklace-like cover-ups draped over the front of her body, subtly concealing while highlighting her sides.

To complete the look, Rita styled her short hair in a sleek, wet-look finish, adding an extra touch of modern glamour to the ethereal ensemble.

2. Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski has always been a fashion icon, and when it comes to the Met Gala, we can never expect anything ordinary. For the 2024 event, she stunned in a sheer vintage Atelier Versace dress from the Fall 2001 collection. The ensemble was absolutely breathtaking, featuring a body-hugging silhouette embellished with silver petal patterns and a daring deep cut-out at the back.

The look perfectly accentuated her physique, turning up the heat on the red carpet. To complete her ensemble, Emily accessorized with Chopard jewels and René Caovilla heels, adding a touch of elegance to her bold fashion statement.

3. Doja Cat

We’ve seen countless sheer dresses on the red carpet, but last year, Doja Cat took things to an entirely new level. Embracing the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme, she showed up in what appeared to be a simple white maxi dress, but with a jaw-dropping twist.

The dress was completely wet, clinging to her body from every angle and subtly revealing her silhouette. But it wasn’t soaked in water, instead, it was drenched in hair gel, creating a striking, unexpected visual effect.

With this bold and imaginative concept, Doja Cat proved that even a plain white dress can make a powerful statement when paired with creativity.

4. Elle Fanning

Another unforgettable sheer look from the Met Gala 2024, themed “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” came from Elle Fanning. She embodied the theme flawlessly in a custom transparent gown by Balmain. Resembling an ethereal ice princess in a glass dress, the gown featured off-shoulder sculpted shoulders and a long, flowing skirt that added a dreamlike quality to her appearance.

To complement the see-through ensemble, Elle opted for simple silver sandals and adorned her ears with Cartier earrings, keeping the accessories elegant and understated to let the gown shine.

5. Emma Chamberlain

Rounding out the list of unforgettable see-through Met Gala looks is Emma Chamberlain, who stunned in a custom sheer brown lace gown by Jean Paul Gaultier. The gown featured a strapless corseted bodice that cinched the waist and added volume to the lower half, creating a striking silhouette.

The ensemble resembled an intricate sketch, with unevenly interlaced brown lace giving it an artistic and one-of-a-kind appearance. It was a look unlike anything we've seen before, and one that would be hard for anyone else to pull off quite like Emma. She absolutely nailed it.

Her accessories played a key role in completing the look, including a diamond-studded necklace and earrings, paired with bold brown-toned makeup that perfectly matched the earthy, sheer theme of her ensemble.

These see-through dresses, crafted by renowned designers and worn by fashion-forward celebrities, were anything but basic. Each look celebrated the human form while pushing the boundaries of style and creativity, proving that bold can also be beautiful.

With the Met Gala 2025 just around the corner, we can't help but wonder: Will sheer make another show-stopping return?

