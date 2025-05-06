Another Simple Favor: Fans React to Blake Lively’s Disturbing Incestuous Scene, ‘Grossed Me Out….’

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault and rape.

Another Simple Favor is the Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick-led thriller comedy and sequel to the original film, Simple Favor. Fans enjoy the dark comedy the movie series brings, but a disturbing scene in the sequel threw people off. Beware of spoilers!

Lively, who plays triplets Emily, Faith, and Charity, had an incest scene with herself that grossed some fans out. "GUYSSSS I AM HORRIFIED. I decided to watch Another Simple Favor and why is Blake Lively's characters twin making sexual advances to her HEEELPP," one X user wrote.

A Reddit user enjoyed the movie because of Kendrick's humor. "The incestuous scene grossed me out, though," the user added. "Agreed it was so weird and unnecessary," a third user replied. Another claimed that the assault scene between the Twin sisters affected her.

A fourth user thought the scene was too dark even for a dark comedy film. "The dynamic of two people who don't like each other wasn't fun to watch, and there were so many questions I still had at the end," they added.

Another person acknowledged that the movie is "frivolous" in a way where someone's loved one can die, and they'd just shrug off the news. It has its bizarre quirks, but playing around with topics as sensitive as incest, s*xual assault, and r*pe shouldn't be in the spirit of any film.

One user admitted that the only takeaway from the film was that the incest scene with Lively and Lively was too weird to handle.

In the sequel, "Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) reunite on the island of Capri, Italy for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman, which is interrupted by murder and betrayal," as per the official synopsis.

The film premiered at SXSW earlier this year, and the It Ends With Us actress shared her thoughts on the "curveball" plot twist between the onscreen siblings. "Okay, no nerves. I know what I'm doing this time," she told Entertainment Weekly at the time.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.