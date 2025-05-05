Aditi Rao Hydari pairs Rs 90,000 black peplum top with flared trousers, it’s the ultimate party style COMBO to save ASAP

When it comes to being equally stylish and comfy, Aditi Rao Hydari does it to perfection. Attending the WAVES Summit 2025, the actress made a statement in a sleek all-black outfit featuring a peplum top and flared trousers. She never disappoints with her fashion choices, and once again, she lived up to expectations at this latest event. Want to know the details of her outfit? Then keep reading!

At the WAVES Summit 2025, we saw our favorite stars dressed to impress, and among them was none other than our favorite, Aditi Rao Hydari. She wore Gaurav Gupta’s black peplum top, which costs Rs 90,000. The strapless design added a modern edge, while the fitted silhouette flaring at the bottom brought an elegant and glamorous vibe. There was a twist: it was an unconventional peplum top that stood out with reptilian embroidery on both sides, giving it a true couture finish.

Sticking with the black-on-black theme, the Heeramandi actress paired her peplum top with flared trousers that hugged her thighs and flared out from the knees. This outfit was absolutely to die for, we simply couldn’t take our eyes off her.

To ensure every detail got the spotlight it deserved, the actress opted for a half-tied hairstyle, twisting the front strands into a bun. Her accessories were equally stylish; she wore stacked hoop earrings, striking a perfect balance between minimalism and boldness.

What about her makeup? She went for a soft glam look, perfectly highlighting her facial features. Starting with a radiant base to enhance her skin, she achieved a glowing finish with highlighter and blush applied to her cheekbones and a touch on the nose. To complete the look, she wore a nude-shade lipstick. And for the final touch of elegance, she slipped into a pair of black heels.

Everything about Aditi Rao Hydari’s pairing of the peplum top with flared trousers exuded elegance and modernity. With carefully chosen earrings and flawless makeup, she served a look that was impossible to ignore. So next time you’re looking for something exceptional, turn to Aditi, no second thoughts needed.

