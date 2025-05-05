Tamannaah Bhatia breaks away from usual, pairs Rs 3,13,412 Medium Roar bag with hot rose print dress

Tamannaah Bhatia turned up the heat with a sizzling photoshoot, getting ready in that sexy dress every girl dreams of as the perfect party outfit. Known for her bold fashion choices, the actress once again proved that when it comes to serving style inspo, she never misses. She looked drop-dead gorgeous in the printed dress. Want to know the deets of her ensemble? Keep reading!

Straight from Roberto Cavalli’s Resort 2025 collection, Tamannaah Bhatia slipped into a stunning rose print dress featuring a halter neckline, front drape, and tie fastening at the back. The body-hugging silhouette accentuated her curves in all the right places. The rose print added a youthful edge, making it the ideal pick for vacations, parties, dates, and more.

What about the hemline? With its full-length, flattering silhouette, the dress featured a train design at the back, while the front hem ended right at her feet. Girls, if you think making a statement is only possible with jeans, tops, or mini-dresses, then Tamannaah Bhatia’s look will have you rethinking your fashion game. Elevate your wardrobe with printed full-length dresses that let you feel at ease while still dripping in style.

While her dress was undoubtedly hot, it was her accessories that truly raised the temperature. She carried Roberto Cavalli’s Medium Roar bag, priced at Rs 3,13,412. For jewelry, she styled her wrists with a stack of bracelets and chose elegant stud earrings. She left her shiny, voluminous hair open, letting it flow freely to complete the look.

Talking about her makeup, each product beautifully highlighted her facial features. The radiant base enhanced her natural glow, while a touch of blush and highlighter added that gleaming finish. Her eyes carried a hint of drama with smokey eyeshadow and kajal, and her lips were painted with a soft, light-shade lipstick.

The Aaj Ki Raat fame’s look was anything but basic. Every detail was carefully chosen to create a look that’s simply too hot to handle. So, if you’re planning an outing that calls for serious dressing up, you now know exactly what look to recreate. Don’t forget to save it!

