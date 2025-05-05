Diddy S*x Trafficking Trial Expected To Run For Nearly Eight Weeks, Says Judge During Jury Selection

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual abuse.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was brought to a Manhattan courthouse on Monday to be tried on s*x trafficking charges as jury selection began in the federal trial. Hundreds of potential jurors also reached the courthouse to interview for the jury panel.

Judge Arun Subramanian opened Monday’s session by informing potential jurors and the courtroom that the trial could last up to eight weeks. On May 12, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District and Diddy's legal team will give opening statements, marking the beginning of the trial.

Out of over 150 prospects, the jury panel will be finalised in the next three days. The trial will run from 9:30 AM to 5 PM ET for the first week. From May 19, the trial will run from 9 AM to 5 PM ET.

As the selection began, jurors were brought into the courtroom one by one to go over their responses to a lengthy questionnaire and assess conflicts of interest, as well as their knowledge of the hip-hop industry.

Many of the potential jurors told the judge that they’ve seen the video of Combs allegedly assaulting Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway. Others also revealed that they have read about the case extensively in the news. Several said that this would not prevent them from being impartial as jurors in the trial.

Already, one juror has been excluded from the trial because one of her family members had experienced a trauma that would not allow her to be impartial in this case. Other jurors are also being asked whether they or someone they know has experienced s*xual assault or other trauma.

Diddy could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted on the racketeering charge. He faces another statutory minimum sentence of 15 years if found guilty of s*x trafficking. Transportation for purposes of prostitution could get him another 10 years in prison.

The rap mogul has denied all the charges against him and has rejected a plea deal from the government prosecutors, maintaining that all said s*xual encounters were consensual. He confirmed to the judge that he was aware of the consequences of that decision and that he could get a longer and harsher sentence if convicted.

