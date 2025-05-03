Dandadan Chapter 193: Momo And Group Face Kito Family; Recap, Release Date, Where To Read, More

The last Dandadan chapter, titled ‘Departing for Shimane,’ saw Jiji ask Bamora about Momo, but she could not see her. Momo tried in vain to get noticed. Jiji informed Seiko about Momo’s worsening condition, though Seiko struggled to remember her. Raiya reported Unji’s near blindness and Daiki’s inability to walk.

As Bamora guided Unji, Jiji reassured Momo he can still see her. Daiki questioned Raiya’s help, leading to Raiya recounting Unji’s past actions defending troubled kids. Meanwhile, news revealed the Kito siblings had escaped custody. Naki Kito tracked Momo’s group, expecting a confrontation during their flight.

Dandadan Chapter 193 will likely begin with Momo’s group and the Kito family already mid-flight to Izumo Grand Shrine. The Kitos will probably discuss their intentions, including why they are targeting Momo’s group and what they hope to gain.

After landing, both parties will disembark, with the Kito family initiating an attack soon after. During this battle, Jiji will likely recognize them, potentially triggering a reaction that influences how the group responds. The clash will likely begin another major conflict.

Dandadan Chapter 193 is set to release at 12 am JST on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. For international readers, this will correspond to Monday, May 5, 2025, though exact timing may vary based on location and time zone.

Dandadan Chapter 193 will be available for free on official platforms such as VIZ Media, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus, and Shonen Jump+. While VIZ Media and MANGA Plus provide the first three chapters for free, Shonen Jump+ requires a subscription for full access.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

