John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Open Up About Their Four Kids Getting Along; Latter Says They Have 'Teamed Up' Against Them

The Legend kids are thick as thieves together!

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attended the City Harvest 2024 Gala, which honored the All Of Me Singer for his contributions to the charity. At the event, the couple got candid about the dynamics of the family of six—especially the kids.

Legend and Teigen’s four kids get along

The couple's older kids, Luna, 7, and Miles, 5, are two years apart, and the two additions to the family, Esti and Wren, are still babies. The singer said that although the kids “sometimes” bicker, they still get along.

"Luna and Miles are very competitive with each other, but they love the babies. They're very into the babies," Teigen said.

"Miles has teamed up with Wren, and Luna has teamed up with Esti, and now it's all against us," she added.

The model and singer welcomed their daughter Esti in January 2023 after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage, which Teigen shared on social media. The couple weren’t done yet as within a few months of Esti’s birth, they welcomed baby boy Wren via surrogate.

Legend was honored at the City Harvest Gala

The Beauty and the Beast singer and author have been closely associated with the City Harvest charity for quite a while. In fact, Teigen received her honor six years early!

The couple graced the Gala carpet, where she spoke about getting her honor way before her husband. "I got it six years earlier, but…It’s fine,” she said.

Legend also acknowledged following his wife’s lead, "She got it six years ago, so I'm just trying to catch up with my wife," he said.

He also talked about being part of the charity and their love for the organization. "We've been supporting City Harvest for a long time. We love this organization, we love what they do.”

Legend added, “We loved raising money for them over the years, and we just know that it's going to help feed people in New York City, and these folks need it, and we're happy to help." The couple looked dashing attending the annual Gala on April 10.