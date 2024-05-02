'We Remain Friends': As The World Turns Couple Cady McClain-Jon Lindstrom Announces Split After A Decade Of Marriage

By Vinita J
Updated on May 02, 2024  |  12:03 PM IST |  574
As The World Turns Couple Cady McClain & Jon Lindstrom Split After A Decade Of Marriage
Jon Lindstrom and Cady McClain (PC: Instagram)

In the world of soap operas, where love stories often flourish on screen, real-life drama sometimes unfolds behind the scenes. We are talking about the soap opera stars Cady McClain and Jon Lindstrom who are known for their roles in As the World Turns. They have announced their separation after being married for 10 years.

In a joint post on Instagram, the couple shared their decision to part ways amicably. Let’s dive into the details of their split and the journey they’ve had together.

Cady and Jon’s mutual decision about their divorce

Cady and Jon opened up about the current state of their relationship on Instagram. They acknowledged that while they have been spending time apart, they have realized that their individual goals are different. But despite ending their marriage, McClain, 54, and Lindstrom, 66, emphasized that they remain friends and wished each other happiness.

“Cady and Jon here. We are taking this opportunity to make a short statement about our relationship status. It may be obvious to some based on our posts that we’ve taken some time apart, After serious consideration we have decided that our goals have been taking us in different directions and to end our marriage.” Cady wrote in their joint post.

The couple requested their fans for privacy and support

Understanding the struggles of keeping personal matters private in the spotlight, the ex-couple kindly asked for support and respect from their fans. “We stay friends and want the best for each other. Being in the spotlight makes it hard to keep things private. But we hope for your understanding and respect,” she added in the post.

Both of them made a mark in the soap opera industry

McClain is famous for playing Dixie on All My Children while Lindstrom, aged 66, is recognized for his roles as twins Ryan Collins and Kevin Collins on General Hospital. They met on the sets of As the World Turns for the very first time in 2010. Lindstrom played the role of Craig and McClain played Rosanna. After sharing a beautiful love story they got married on Valentine's Day in 2014.

Throughout their marriage, both actors achieved notable success in the soap opera industry. Lindstrom garnered three Daytime Emmy nominations for his incredible acting performances. He also delved into writing with the publication of his debut novel, Hollywood Hustle. McClain also received recognition for her work in producing and directing, earning Daytime Emmy nominations and winning awards for her roles in various soap operas.

Where are they now?

As Cady and Jon navigate through this chapter of their lives, they are both actively pursuing their interests and goals. Cady’s recent trips to New York City suggest a potential exploration of new opportunities in the bustling city. While Jon is in Los Angeles because of prior work commitments.

Well, their fans remain supportive as Cady and Jon decide to choose different paths.

What prompted Cady McClain and Jon Lindstrom to announce their split?
Cady McClain and Jon Lindstrom announced their separation after ten years of marriage, citing diverging goals and spending time apart as contributing factors.
How did Cady McClain and Jon Lindstrom address their split?
The couple made a joint statement on Instagram, expressing their decision to end their marriage amicably while emphasizing their continued friendship and mutual support.
How did Cady McClain and Jon Lindstrom meet?
Cady and Jon met on the set of As the World Turns in 2010, where Lindstrom played Craig and McClain played Rosanna. They married on Valentine's Day in 2014.
