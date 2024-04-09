Jonathan Majors Gets Sentenced To Probation; Former Marvel Actor Avoids Prison Time For Assaulting Ex-girlfriend

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Jonathan Majors narrowly escaped jail time and walked out with just a 52-week in-person domestic violence intervention program after being convicted of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment charges in December, per THR. The charges, which are a misdemeanor and a violation, carried a sentence of up to one year in prison.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the prosecutors on Monday asked for a sentence of domestic violence programming, with a six-month jail alternative if Majors failed to complete the course, as well as a full order of protection for his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Jonathon Majors to undergo yearlong counseling program for assaulting ex-girlfriend

In court on Monday, Judge Michael Gaffey sentenced Majors to conditional discharge after noting that both parties in the case agreed the charges did not warrant jail time, given the actor was a first-time offender with no previous criminal record, reports AP.

Gaffey ordered Majors to complete a 52-week, in-person batterer’s intervention program in L.A. instead, where he lives. Majors also have to continue with the mental health therapy his lawyers informed the court he's been participating in.

Statement from Jonathan Majors’ Legal Team - The actor refused to speak himself

Majors, dressed in all black and accompanied by his girlfriend, actor Meagan Good, declined to address the court and left the courthouse without interacting with the press.

His lawyer, Priya Chaudhary, however, defended his stance to maintain silence on the matter, noting that the actor did not want to make any public statement that Jabbari could use against him in the civil suit she's filed against him. Majors, per Chaudhary, is “committed to growing as a person” and will complete any and all court-mandated programs “with an open heart” even as he maintains his innocence.

“He's lost his whole career,” Chaudhary said in court. “This has been the most challenging year of his life.”

Grace Jabbari the plaintiff in the case, speaks

Jabbari, who was in court during the conviction hearing, read a victim impact statement out loud to the court.

“He's not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility and will do this again. He will hurt other women. This is a man who believes he's above the law,” Jabbari said.

“I will not rest until I feel that he's not a danger to anyone else,” she added.

Majors' conviction stems from an altercation last March in which Jabbari accused the Marvel actor of attacking her in the backseat of a chauffeured car. Jabbari claimed that Majors hit her head with his open hand, twisted her arm behind her back, and squeezed her middle finger until it snapped.

Majors for his part, still maintains innocence and plans to appeal his conviction,” per his lawyer.

The actor has persistently maintained that the 31-year-old British dancer was the aggressor in the case, who flew into a fit of jealous rage after reading a text message from another woman on his phone.

Jonathan Majors had his breakthrough role in 2019’s The Last Black Man in San Francisco. He's also known for Lovecraft Country and Creed III. Following the initial verdict, Marvel dropped Majors starrer Kang the Conqueror from its upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films. Additionally, Majors’ PR agency, The Lede Company, and his managers at Entertainment 360 also severed ties with the actor.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: What Is Jonathan Majors' Net Worth In 2024? Here's All You Need To Know As He Gets Sued By Ex-Girlfriend