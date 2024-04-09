How Long Have Jonathan Majors And Meagan Good Been Together? Know As She Supports Him At Sentencing Hearing

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Throughout his Grace Jabbari legal battle, Jonathan Majors has received unwavering support from his girlfriend, Meagan Good.

On Monday, April 8, when Judge Michael Gaffey sentenced the former Marvel actor to participate in a domestic violence treatment program after he was found guilty of assault and harassment of his former girlfriend, Jabbari, 31, Good, his current girlfriend, made sure to stand beside her man, as she had during most of his trial hearings in the case.

While Majors’ ex-girlfriend levied heavy violence charges against him, his current girlfriend, Meagan Good, only had nice things to say about the actor on the few occasions that she did speak publicly of their relationship.

Amid Good showing consistent support for Majors, we are delving into the intricate details of their relationship below.

When did Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors start dating? — Their relationship explored!

Majors and Good began dating in May 2023. The couple now live together in N.Y.C’s Greenwich Village neighborhood, reports People citing a source. The duo are very “solid and very much in love,” the publication's said source added.

Good, who is also an actress, was previously married to ex-husband Dean Franklin, 45, until their split in December 2021.

Speaking to People at the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles as recently as March 16, Good said of her relationship with Majors, “I’m in love, I'm transitioning, I'm healing, I'm growing [and] I'm getting excited about what next.”

“Yeah, just a lot of things at once. But what I can say is, I’m the happiest I've been in a long time,” she added.

Majors, on his end, expressed admiration for his girlfriend during the September 2023 Congressional Black Caucus’ eighth annual Black and White Gala. In a clip shared online and reviewed by Us Weekly, Good, who was co-hosting the event, delivered a speech before passing her mic to Majors, whose response was all things mushy.

“We're just happy to be here with y'all tonight, celebrating us, celebrating the movies we’re making, celebrating the way we love and support each other, the way that we shift the world. Let's enjoy ourselves!” Good said.

She added, "So many beautiful Black faces. I love us, y’all! We are so beautiful! That's all I got. I'm just happy to be here and I love y’all. Babe [Majors], you want to say anything?”

Majors added: “Y’all heard the missus, so that's what it is.”

Additionally, in January 2024, the Creed III star, in a tell-all interview with ABC, praised Good for supporting him, saying, “She’s an angel. She's held me down like a Coretta. I'm so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh, but I think I found her.”

Before being spotted walking hand in hand inside the Manhattan court on Monday, Good and Majors were most recently seen holding hands and snuggling up to each other in an N.Y.C park on April 5.

Here’s how the Grace Jabbari lawsuit derailed Jonathan Majors’ ascending Hollywood Career

Following the December guilty verdict in the case, Majors was immediately dropped by Marvel Studios, which had cast him as Kang the Conqueror, an envisioned main villain in future Marvel movies and shows.

Majors had already played the part in the superhero factory’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania.

The actor had his breakthrough role in 2019’s The Last Black Man in San Francisco. He also featured in the HBO horror series Lovecraft Country, which earned him the coveted Emmy nomination. Majors, however, is most known for Creed III, in which he played the nemesis to the fictional boxing champ Adonis Creed.

Post-arrest in the Jabbari domestic violence case in March 2023, Majors was also dropped by his PR agency, The Lede Company, and his managers at Entertainment 360.

Majors, however, still hopes he will make a return to the entertainment business, as noted by his lawyer in the court during his sentencing hearing on Monday.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

