What Is Jonathan Majors' Net Worth In 2024? Here's All You Need To Know As He Gets Sued By Ex-Girlfriend

Jonathan Majors sees legal troubles as his ex-girlfriend files a lawsuit against the actor for defamation, assault, and causing emotional distress while indulging in domestic violence. Majors’ ex, Grace Jabbari, on Tuesday, filed the case in Manhattan Court for “a pattern of pervasive domestic abuse that began in 2021 and extended through 2023.”

While the Marvel actor was already fighting a battle in court for the charges pressed on him last year for choking and abusing Jabbari, the new allegation claims that the actor was “a liar at every turn... with the goal of convincing the world that Grace is not a victim of domestic abuse but instead a crazy liar.”

Exploring Jonathan Majors’ Net Worth

Amidst the courtroom actions, Jonathan Majors owns around $2 million in net worth. The actor has earned most of his fortune from his roles in movies and TV shows. Jonathan is mostly known for his roles in MCU movies, including Antman and the Wasp: Quantamania and the Loki series. In addition, the actor is well-known for his roles in movies like Creed III, Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Last Black Man in San Francisco.

Majors earned a whopping $550,000 for his role as Kang in the MCU’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, whereas the actor was paid $500,000 for endorsing brands, collaborations, and performing at events. However, Majors saw a cut in his income after being fired from Marvel in 2023 after he was found guilty of assault and domestic violence.

Assets And Real Estate

The Creed III actor owns a lavish three-bedroom apartment in a posh neighborhood in Los Angeles. The value of the living area is not revealed, but it surely costs a fortune. Majors is also a big fan of cars and invests heavily in them. The actor owns high-end models, such as a $96,000 Mercedes-Benz S-class, a $87,000 BMW 7 Series, a $86,500 Audi A8, and a $76,000 Lexus LS.

Jonathan Majors' Early Life And Career

Jonathan Majors was born on September 7, 1989, in Lompoc. Because his father served in the US Air Force, he was raised by his mother, younger brother, and older sister at Vandenberg Air Force Base. Subsequently, the family relocated to Texas, settling in Georgetown, Dallas, and Cedar Hill. Majors attended Cedar Hill High School in the latter city. After that, he changed schools and graduated in 2008 from Duncanville High School.

Majors had a difficult upbringing, having been expelled from school for fighting and arrested for shoplifting. He once had his house evicted and was forced to live out of his car while working two jobs. After witnessing Heath Ledger's portrayal of the Joker in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, Majors ultimately found comfort in popular entertainment and became an actor. Later, he enrolled in the Yale School of Drama after graduating from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

