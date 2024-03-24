Kate Middleton's Uncle Gary Goldsmith Apologizes For Insulting Meghan Markle; Deets Here

Gary Goldsmith regrets his actions after blasting Meghan Markle in an interview!

The Celebrity Big Brother star is appalled by the article's timing and apologizes with a recent post on X. His interview with the Times was recently released after the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis on Instagram. However, it was recorded weeks before it was released. Goldsmith thinks the timing could not be more wrong!

Gary Goldsmith apologizes for insulting Meghan Markle

The businessman went on record to bash the Duchess of Sussex when asked about her in an interview, “Let’s face it, Laughing Girl isn’t going to be around forever, is she? I think she’s fickle. And I think she’s so bad for Harry and for our country,” he said.

Goldsmith was bitter about Markle’s blame on the royals for throwing racial remarks at her son Archie, "The idea that Laughing Girl says Kate is racist makes me furious. Kate knows her family’s roots and is proud of them. I’m sorry, but Laughing Girl is not good people,” he said.

But now that things seem dire at the Royal house, he apologised in a post on X. "This interview and shoot was done over a week ago and went to print before I was aware of the sad news regarding my niece Kate. My thoughts and prayers are with Kate and the wider family at this difficult time and deeply upset at the timing of this article," Goldsmith wrote.

"I hope this draws a line over the continued speculation and horrible conspiracies. Let’s give Kate, William & the children time and show some love back," he concluded his message.

Kate’s Cancer diagnosis

On Friday, March 22, Kate Middleton released a video from her and Prince William's Instagram account to share her narrative amid speculations and conspiracy theories.

She revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer. “In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London, and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.” the Princess of Wales said in the video message

With advice from her medical team, Middleton is going through “a course of preventative chemotherapy” and is now in the early stages of that treatment.