Katy Perry Speaks of Leaving American Idol; Know What Made the Judge Come to This Decision

With the search for a new voice, American Idol soon might have to search for a new mentor too. We are saying this because one of the faces that the audiences are accustomed to seeing on their screen is planning an exit.

We are talking about the pretty California Gurls singer Katy Perry. The news has put the production as well as the audience in shock. Let's take a look at what the Roar artist has to say.

Katy Perry opens up about leaving American Idol

During one of the episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! That aired last month, Katy Perry announced that she will be departing from the famous TV reality show American Idol.

Continuing with the shocking news, the Fireworks artist further stated that Season 22 would be the last one during which she would be present on the set of the famous singing competition.

As per the Dark Horse artist, she just wants to continue to focus on her career in music.

During the interview, Perry revealed, "This fall, in September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio... so I think this will probably be my last season for Idol."

The American Idol judge also stated that she loves the show “so much” and that it has “connected me with the heart of America, but I need to feel that pulse of my own beat."

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Billboard’s Rania Aniftos and Lilly Singh, during the Billboard Women in Music 2024, Perry was heard saying, “ I have to create space, to let my wings unfold, the way they are meant to be in the future," further stating that she is “very excited for this year.”

Katy Perry has been a great mentor for the contestants on American Idol since the year 2018. Her stint with the most loved reality singing show began in Season 16, alongside singers Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

What do the other Judges have to say about Katy Perry’s exit from American Idol?

It wasn't just the audience who were shocked by this sudden announcement by the Hot n Cold singer, but her fellow judges too heard it first from the sets of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

During the same episode, the Last Friday Night artist was asked by Kimmel how Richie and Bryan reacted to her decision. Replying to him, Perry simply said, “Well, they’ll find out tonight!” She also explained that the other mentors “figured something is up.”

Soon when Richie had his own episode with Jimmy Kimmel, he was asked who would be the replacement of the One That Got Away singer. In his answer, the We Are The World singer stated, "You know, they are keeping tight-lipped because I don’t even know, but I’m telling you … It’s gonna be really interesting."

Further, adding to the interest of the host and the audience, Lionel stated, "Whoever’s coming on the show has got to be, well, to come past Katy, you’ve gotta be humorous forever, and, on top of that, knowledgeable."

This is now a situation to wonder about who would replace the pop star.

You can watch American Idol on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, on Sundays.

ALSO READ: Who Is Kyra Waits? Kentucky Local Earns Golden Ticket After Impressive Performance In American Idol Season 22