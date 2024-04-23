Who Is David Archuleta? All About The American Idol Alum As He Returns To Show To Perform New Single

David Archuleta will returned to the American Idol stage for the Billboard No. 1 Hits night, performing alongside Meghan Trainor as the show's mentor. Archuleta mentored contestants on their quest to reach the Top 10. He performed his new single Hell Together on 22 April at 8/7c on ABC, available to stream on Hulu. Archuleta, who reached the Top 2 during the seventh season of American Idol in 2008, went on to find success after his time in the singing competition series.

Who is David Archuleta?

David James Archuleta is an American pop singer. At ten years old, he won the children's division of the Utah Talent Competition, leading to other television singing appearances. When he was twelve years old, he became the Junior Vocal Champion on the second season of Star Search, known as Star Search 2. In 2008, he finished second on the seventh season of American Idol.

In August 2008, he released Crush, the first single from his self-titled debut album. The album, released three months later, debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart; it has sold over 750,000 copies in the United States and over 900,000 worldwide.

In October 2010, he released a third album, The Other Side of Down, featuring the lead single Something 'Bout Love. In March 2012, he went on hiatus for two years to be a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chile, but stated that he would continue his music career afterwards. As of February 2012, he had sold 1,108,000 albums and 3,327,000 tracks in the United States. Archuleta and his mother have both since left the LDS Church.

In March 2012, he released his fourth album, Forevermore, exclusively in the Philippines. This was his first Original Filipino Music (OPM) album, composed of several covers of Filipino songs. The album was certified gold in the Philippines (10,000 units) as of June 2012.

His fifth album, Begin, was released in August 2012. A compilation album, No Matter How Far, was released in March 2013. His sixth studio album, Postcards in the Sky, was released in October 2017 and his second holiday album, Winter in the Air, was released in 2018. His eighth studio album, Therapy Sessions, was released in May 2020.

In 2023, Archuleta competed in the ninth season of The Masked Singer as Macaw and finished in second place.

David Archuleta has become one of the most successful American Idol alums

David Archuleta had tried his shot at stardom at a young age. With undeniable singing skills, he impressed judges with his rendition of John Mayer's Waiting on the World to Change. His career soared after taking second place against the show's eventual winner, making him a fan favorite early on.

Although Archuleta has been in and out of the spotlight over the past few years, with brief appearances in episodes of iCarly, Hannah Montana, and The Masked Singer, the beloved American Idol alum has already solidified his place not only in the reality competition series but also in the music industry, joining talented and successful American Idol alums, such as Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Carrie Underwood, and Adam Lambert.

