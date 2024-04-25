Ryan Seacrest And Aubrey Paige Break Up After Dating For Three Years: Details Inside

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige have ended their relationship after three years of being together.

"After three beautiful years together, Ryan and Aubrey have mutually decided to part ways," a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE. "They plan to stay in each other’s lives as good friends and support one another’s endeavors." A rep for Seacrest confirms the split.

The duo first went public in 2021, when they were spotted together in the Hamptons celebrating Memorial Day. In fact, they attended a handful of events over the years, including the LACMA 2022 Collectors Committee Gala and the premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s documentary, Halftime, in June 2022, They've opted to keep the relationship quite private.

Speculation about the status of Ryan and Aubrey's relationship began after Aubrey posted a cryptic message on Instagram. On Tuesday, she uploaded a video of herself dancing around an apartment, noticeably without Ryan.

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige remain cordial with each other

The duo never failed to show their love on social media and choose to remain cordial despite the split. In January, Aubrey Paige took to Instagram and posted a heartwarming wish for her fans.

"Safe to say the best part of 2021 was meeting the most incredible man," the model and entrepreneur captioned photos of the couple on New Year's Eve that year. "Wishing everyone love, happiness, safety & health in 2022."

As he ended his six-year run as co-host of Live with Kelly Ripa on April 14, 2023, Paige was present in the audience with Seacrest's parents and sister.

Paige recently appeared on Ryan Seacrest's show. She was there to talk about her new wine game called Sippin on Somethin'."Congratulations, @aubreypaige_ for bringing this great idea to life, so proud of you," the star posted in support on April 4, 2023

Ryan Seacrest 's upcoming projects

The couple confirmed that they made the decision together and will remain supportive friends for life. Furthermore, on the work front, Ryan Seacrest is known for juggling multiple roles at the same time, including American Idol, his radio show, and hands-on work with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. The veteran star will officially take on Wheel of Fortune hosting duties in September after Pat Sajak’s retirement.

Although Seacrest acknowledged there will be jitters following in Sajak’s footsteps, he recently told PEOPLE he's spent a lifetime unknowingly preparing for the gig.

"I've been watching the show all my life," he said. "I think that this is a show that means so much to a lot of people. It's a part of their lives, they like to get together at the end of the day and try and solve the puzzles. And for me, it's a chance to give away cash and prizes and work with the legendary Vanna White."

White shared with PEOPLE that she is eagerly anticipating their collaboration. "I know Ryan; he is professional, proficient at his job, and kind," White expressed in October. "I believe it will be a positive experience. He is such a likeable person and passionate about his work. He emphasized, 'Look, I am not replacing Pat. I'm not attempting to fill Pat's shoes. No one can ever replace him'."

