Keke Palmer Shares Sweet VIDEO Of Son Leo Saying 'Mama' Clearly For The First Time; WATCH Here

Keke Palmer ticked off being called “mama” from her checklist. In a recent video shared on her Instagram, the actress is holding her son while on set, wearing costume and makeup. A real-time glimpse of her juggling motherhood and a demanding career. Casually chatting with her 1-year-old son, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton Jackson, whom she shares with ex Darius Jackson, quickly turned into a moment to remember.

Candidly documented, Leo blurted out the word every new mother yearns to hear, “mama,” while Palmer wasn’t hoping for it. The Akeelah and the Bee star’s exhilaration came across through the video as she yelled in utter disbelief.

Keke Palmer hears the golden word

Dabbed in fake blood on her face and a formal costume for a project she’s been busy with, the 30-year-old star shared a brief chat with Leo on camera. The mother-son duo looked adorable as they smiled into the camera, and Leo rested his head on his mama’s shoulder. Simultaneously, Palmer joked, “Why do you always play shy, brother? You is not shy, brother!”

"Do mommy look good with the blood on her face?" the Nickelodeon alum asked, looking at her son. Seconds later, Leo went off-camera and said, "Mama." Stunned, Palmer was left jaw-dropped as she looked around in amazement and yelled, "OH!"

Lucky for her, the moment remains captured on her phone and is treasured for life. The Password host posted it on Instagram with the caption, "I'm not crying YOU ARE," with multiple emojis. Within moments, fans flocked to comments to celebrate the moment with Palmer. One fan wrote, "Don't ask me how many times I've already watched," while another fan emotionally added, "His sweet little voice! Bottle it up they grow so fast."

Keke Palmer navigates through motherhood

The True Jackson VP actress is taking on a lot of responsibilities. Palmer is currently filming The Pickup in Atlanta and often takes Leo on set. However, she also opened up about being too protective of her son and creating a safe space for him to grow. “I became fiercely protective, which I think is good and natural, but it’s like an overwhelming feeling to be that protective,” Palmer told US Weekly.

Additionally, the Emmy-winning actress is now quite selective about the projects she might work on so that she can squeeze out time for her baby boy. “[I’m] definitely more selective with projects. Looking for stuff that allows me to be with him either at home, or it’s somewhere I can go and have a room or a trailer,” Palmer told People earlier this month.

The ‘Nope’ star is raising Leo with her sister’s kids, aged 5, 8, and 9. Palmer revealed it is something the Palmer sisters had always “dreamed about as kids.” As a new mother, the actress is doing her best. On Leo’s 1st birthday, she took her family to Disney World, which she described as “the best frickin’ thing ever.”

However, Keke Palmer is also cognizant of her son’s individuality and does not want to over-impose herself or her life on Leo.

