‘I Would Love Tons’: Keke Palmer Says She Wants To Have 'Soccer Team of Kids’ Like Eddie Murphy Or Diana Ross

Keke Palmer seems to be obsessed with children and has a major baby fever, if we may say so, after the birth of her son, Leodis 'Leo' Andrellton, last year.

"Honestly, I would like a soccer team of kids. Give me 10," Palmer exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Chips Ahoy! And the company’s MMM-Proved Getaway Sweepstakes. "I would love tons," she joked, "I really want to just be, like, at least Diana Ross and at most Eddie Murphy. I want a lot of kids," Keke added. Ross has five children, while Murphy is the father of 10.

Palmer became a mother to Leo in February 2023 with her then-boyfriend Darius Jackson, from whom she split in October 2023.

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson split

Keke Palmer, who welcomed her son Leo in February 2023 with ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson, is currently embroiled in legal disputes with Jackson following allegations of physical violence in their relationship.

In January, a restraining order granted to Palmer was extended, while Jackson's brother filed a similar order against her, alleging harassment. Despite these legal issues, Palmer remains dedicated to her role as a mother, focusing on supporting her son's milestones amidst the ongoing drama. Despite this, she remains dedicated to motherhood, focusing on supporting Leo's milestones

Keke Palmer is proud that her son is an independent child

Palmer shared anecdotes about Leo's independence and his first experiences with sweets, particularly Chips Ahoy! cookies, with which she has a long-standing fondness.

“My son is very independent and I found out that I’m actually quite clingy and needy,” Palmer told Us this month, noting that Leo’s desire to ride solo can be challenging at times. “He doesn’t really care to be bothered with me too much. He does when he wants to, and he’ll be sitting there patiently waiting for the kisses to come in. But when he’s done with me, he’s done with me, and he really likes to do his own thing,” Palmer elaborated.

The Nope actress confessed that while she’s proud to be raising a freethinker, watching him be OK without her at such a young age can be heartbreaking at times. The former Nickelodeon star noted that even with Leo’s self-reliance, he has a lot to learn and a lot of things to try, including his first cookie.

“I need to get a video of him trying Chips Ahoy! for the first time,” Palmer told Us, sharing that the brand’s treats always hit the spot for her. “I haven’t given him the cookies just yet, but I’ll be honest, he isn’t that into sweets, but that might be because he hasn’t had a cookie yet,” she went on to say.

Keke continued, “I’ve tried to give him frosting or a little cake or something. He did have a little bit of ice cream one time and got a little too excited. So I think he likes ice cream, but I need to give him a little [pieces] of cookie, maybe in the ice cream.”

Palmer, for her part, has been a fan of Chips Ahoy! since well before she partnered with the brand for its new MMM-improved cookie.

“I’m not into all the sweets, but I’ve always been into cookies,” Palmer explained. “[And] Chips Ahoy! has always been my fave.”

