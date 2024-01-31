Keke Palmer Reveals Plans To Retire From Hollywood; Says 'The Timer Has Started'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Keke Palmer has been a Hollywood treasure since she began her career 20 years ago, and her empire is only evolving with time. Shortly after Palmer's digital network KeyTV was launched in 2022, she welcomed her first child, son Leodis Andrellton Jackson.

A year later, the Emmy winner opens up to Teen Vogue about her legacy and where she sees her future in Hollywood as her definition of success evolves along with her changing world.

ALSO READ: Keke Palmer living her best life despite ongoing court battle with Darius Jackson; here's what she had to say

Keke Palmer gets candid about her future in Hollywood

Keke Palmer, CEO of KeyTV and Big Bosses Entertainment, has achieved significant milestones since 2022. She turned 30, became a mother, and released her visual album, Big Boss. In 2024, she achieved new milestones, including becoming an Emmy winner for her work on NBC's Password revival, becoming the first woman in 15 years to win a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Game Show and the first Black woman to win or be nominated.

Advertisement

"I just felt like, 'I'm successful. What more do I need?'" Palmer said in an interview with Teen Vogue. "I was like, 'I'm good. So now what?'" However, with every success, her definition of the concept has shifted to mean more than recognition and accolades. She shares with the outlet that she sees every milestone as another step towards empowering the next generation of artists of color and sharing all that she's learned.

"When you create generational wealth within underserved communities, you create wealth within our entire economy," Palmer said. "My hope and my desire is to teach people the skills that I have, to teach them how to brand themselves, how to be entrepreneurs, how to work within a system, but also use that system to create something that's unique to them. In doing that... I'm not behind the eight-ball. And now my son," she adds, "he can start at stage 10 instead of having to start at stage one like I did. I want other people to have that [too]."

The competition show host acknowledged that Palmer has the freedom to retire at her discretion, however, she said that she has not reached the point where she will permanently disappear from public view. "I don't know. I think the timer has started," she stated. "I think it's because I just haven't felt it yet. But the timer, I know that it's around the corner. I don't know when exactly, but it's around the corner."

But before she takes her leave, Palmer said that she wants to ensure that her work lives on with its purpose of opening doors for those coming up behind her. "The main thing I want those legacies to be is [a call] to use your power for good, to use what you have to create spaces and systems for other people to thrive," she says. "I just don't believe in holding everything. I don't believe in gatekeeping. I'm not a coward. What would that do? I think it's based in fear. If I'm speaking on it from a compassionate place, I think people that gatekeep are afraid. So I'm not scared."

Keke Palmer's life has been a mix of accomplishments and personal struggles

Although Keke Palmer's life has been filled with accolades and rewards, it's also been filled with personal hardships. In November 2023, she requested a temporary restraining order against her estranged partner, Darius Jackson, and sole custody of their son, alleging she was the victim of his abuse during their relationship, according to court documents.

Advertisement

Palmer claimed that Jackson threatened her before striking her, throwing her over the couch, and stealing her phone. She also claimed she had security footage and her parents witnessed the incident, as per court documents filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Palmer further stated that Jackson physically abused their son in September 2023, causing a heated argument. She intervened to ensure the child's safety, resulting in Jackson hitting her in the head before leaving the room.

When reflecting on the more tragic changes within her world, Palmer told Teen Vogue that she would like to shift the focus in the months ahead. "I put focus on things that I see can give power to others," she said. "I feel like that's my [side of the] parasocial relationship. For me, the most important thing is to keep people uplifted. I know what I represent, and I know a lot of people that feel like I represent them. I just care most about continuing to put focus on the things that I know are going to be positive and uplifting to others."

The former couple agreed to postpone court proceedings and explore mediation, but Jackson later filed a counterclaim claiming Palmer was the aggressor and engaged in abusive conduct over their two-and-a-half-year relationship. Earlier this month, the domestic violence restraining order against Jackson was extended for an additional six months.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: How long did Keke Palmer date allegedly abusive ex Darius Jackson? Exploring relationship timeline amid 'misogyny hit me' comment