Keke Palmer living her best life despite ongoing court battle with Darius Jackson; here's what she had to say

Embracing the new year with joy and positivity, Keke Palmer, despite her ongoing legal battle with ex Darius Jackson, recently took to Instagram to share her newfound happiness. In a post that radiated pure bliss, the actress expressed gratitude for the positive vibes and experiences that 2024 has brought into her life. The accompanying video featured Keke meeting a stingray in the ocean, creating a moment of pure joy.

A glimpse into Keke Palmer's joyful new year start

In her Instagram post, Keke Palmer gave her followers a delightful insight into her life, where she showcased a radiant smile and infectious happiness. Despite the legal turmoil surrounding her court battle with Darius Jackson, Keke seemed to be reveling in the beauty of life, appreciating the experiences and connections that the new year has ushered in. The video not only featured her encounter with a stingray but also highlighted her carefree spirit and positive outlook. Keke's candid caption reflected upon her positive joyful start of 2024.

Palmer stated, “I have never been so happy in my life!! Already 2024 has started off on the vibes I was looking for, more experiences and more enjoying what this beautiful world has to offer. Look at my smile! I don’t even recognize me! I made a second connection with this girl here, I’m on clouuuuuud nine!”

Navigating Keke Palmer's legal battle with Darius Jackson

The recent legal battle between Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson has been a complex and emotionally charged saga. In November of the previous year, Keke filed for a restraining order against Jackson, citing allegations of domestic violence. She sought full physical and legal custody of their 10-month-old son, Leo, accusing her ex of multiple instances of physical abuse, harassment, and emotional trauma.

In response, the court granted Keke's requests, issuing a temporary restraining order against Jackson and awarding her temporary sole custody of Leo. The court documents revealed shocking details of the alleged abuse, including incidents of physical violence, property destruction, and threats of self-harm.

Palmer, as retrieved via PEOPLE , narrated that there were “many instances of physical violence, including striking and grabbing me around the neck, descriptions of Darius destroying my personal property, including diaries and prescription eyeglasses, throwing my belongings into the street, throwing my car keys to prevent me from driving away, hitting me in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.”

However, in a counterclaim, Darius Jackson accused Keke, as retrieved via The Los Angeles Times of being the aggressor in their relationship. He alleged verbal and physical abuse, claiming that Keke frequently became aggressive and agitated after consuming alcohol. He stated that Palmer was “repeatedly engaged in abusive conduct” and “acted as the primary aggressor” during their tenure as a couple. Jackson even claimed that his former partner “punched me in the face” at a birthday party in 2021 and “physically attacked me (Jackson) by choking and hitting me” in her Los Angeles home in 2022.

Keke Palmer's recent Instagram post stands as a testament to her positive outlook on her future despite being entangled in a legal battle with her ex.

