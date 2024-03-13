'People Took That Literally’: Password Host Keke Palmer Clarifies Past Comments On Retirement; Says She Meant In 20 Years

Keke Palmer sparked rumors of retirement in January; however, ahead of season 2 of her game show Password premiering on March 12, she clarified in an interview with PEOPLE that she's not leaving anytime soon.

"People took that literally, but I was thinking in like 20 years!” she said. “But also, what I will say is I meant a different type of ‘slowing down.’ I think there's a version of me that really wants to do more producing, that really wants to do more directing, that wants to do even more work, not only in front of the camera."

"I'll be still doing stuff, but I don't know if I'm going to always want to be doing three movies a year," she explained. "That's amazing. Thank God I am doing that. But I don't know if I always want to be doing it at that level or that way.”

Keke Palmer's on season 2 of Password

Palmer hinted at exciting guests and fashion in the second season of Password, featuring stars like Jimmy Kimmel, Wiz Khalifa, Chance the Rapper, and Johnny Knoxville. New elements for contestants, like Shoot the Moon and tiebreakers, add fresh excitement.

“Usually I'm just hosting, but this season, whenever there's a tie-breaker, I get to also jump in on the password fun,” she shared.

Some previous contestants will return, too, for another chance to win cash prizes. “We heard some of their stories of what their life was like and what was happening the first time that they won Password,” she noted.

Keke Palmer's take on Motherhood

When Palmer is not working, she said she likes spending time with her son Leo, who turned 1 in February. She shares the kid with her ex, Darius Jackson. Palmer revealed that she desires to instill in Leo the importance of independence, drawing from her upbringing, while also recognizing the valuable lessons he imparts to her. Leo's presence has reminded Palmer of the need to enjoy life fully, acknowledging the sacrifices made for career and financial stability. Parenthood has offered her the chance to rediscover the joys of childhood, embracing spontaneity and fun alongside her son.

