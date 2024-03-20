‘That's My Baby’: Angela Bassett Lauds Keke Palmer's Impression Of Her From 1992 Miniseries The Jacksons

Renowned actress Angela Bassett, recognized for her impactful roles, has conveyed her happiness and respect for Keke Palmer's accurate depiction of her as Tina Turner in the 1992 miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream.

Keke Palmer's Uncanny Tribute

Palmer demonstrated her remarkable impersonation abilities when she recently appeared on The Tonight Show, which starred Jimmy Fallon. She recreated Bassett's well-known portrayal of the famous Tina Turner. The audience was awed by the young actress as she skillfully portrayed Bassett's gestures, voice, and intensity.

Bassett's Heartwarming Reaction

After reading Palmer's homage, Bassett rushed to social media to express how much she respected Palmer's work and valued the young actress's skill. "That's @kekepalmer, my baby!” With a video of Palmer impersonating her, Bassett said, "I'm so proud of her," on Instagram.



Bassett went into more detail about her appreciation for Palmer's mimicry in an interview with People, "It was just fantastic.” She remarked, "I was just so honored and flattered." "She did an amazing job. She did a fantastic job of encapsulating that particular moment."

A Legacy Of Inspiration

One of Bassett's most memorable roles to date was her portrayal of Tina Turner in the biopic What's Love Got to Do with It, which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Her dedication to faithfully capturing the late singer's spirit and tenacity has profoundly influenced audiences and performers for many decades.

According to entertainment journalist Jen Chaney, Angela Bassett's portrayal of Tina Turner was revolutionary. "It's no surprise that Keke Palmer, a talented actress in her own right, would pay homage to such a powerful and inspirational portrayal."

Passing The Torch

Palmer has long recognized the renowned actress as an inspiration, so the chance to pay tribute to Bassett's work was a full-circle moment for her. Palmer thanked Bassett in a touching Instagram post for all of his help and advice during her career.

"You have been such an inspiration and I'm so grateful for your light," Palmer wrote in a letter. "Thank you for paving the way and being a true example of grace and excellence."

Bassett's support of Palmer's homage serves as a potent reminder of the significance of paying tribute to those who have led the way and handing the baton to the upcoming generation of performers as they continue to advance in the industry.

A Lasting Bond

The way Bassett responded to Palmer's impersonation illustrates the strong connection that actors have with the characters they play. Despite the decades that may have passed between their performances, they are connected in a way that is not limited by time or location since they have both embodied famous characters.

"Angela Bassett's reaction to Keke Palmer's impression is a beautiful reminder of the power of art and the lasting impact it can have on those who witness it," Candice Frederick, a cultural critic, remarked. "It's a celebration of talent, legacy, and the enduring spirit of storytelling."

As Bassett and Palmer's paths continue to cross, their mutual love and regard for one another inspire and remind aspiring actors everywhere of the lasting influence their trade may have on future generations.

