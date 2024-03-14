Kensington Palace No Longer a Trusted Source Amid Kate Middleton's Photoshop Fiasco; One of the World's Biggest News Agencies Reveals

Kate Middleton’s Photoshop fiasco has blown out of proportion! One of the biggest news agencies has claimed that the Palace is no longer a trusted source for pictures as they refuse to release the original image. The director of Agence France-Presse says it’s one of the rare instances where the media is asked to remove or “kill” the pictures from circulation.

The Royal Palace is under the radar of the media

The Royals shared the photoshopped Mother’s Day image on Instagram, which Kate claimed was an “experiment with editing.” But it’s the media outlets who are facing the heat.

In an interview with the BBC, Chetwynd, the director of Agence France-Presse, said the fake image has caused “major issues” and claimed that the Royal Palace is not a reliable source. He said, "No, absolutely not. Like with anything, when you’re let down by a source, the bar is raised … We sent out notes to all our teams at the moment to be absolutely super more vigilant about the content coming across our desk — even from what we would call trusted sources.”

Media outlets asked to “kill” the image

After the issue spiraled out of control, media channels were asked to kill or remove the image from circulation. The director of Agence France-Presse said it is one of the rare instances, “To kill something on the basis of manipulation [is rare. We do it] once a year maybe, I hope less. The previous kills we’ve had have been from the North Korean news agency or the Iranian news agency,”

How did the Photoshop image fiasco start?

It all started when Kate Middleton took to Instagram to wish people a happy Mother’s Day in the UK and update them on her health. The princess of Wales was missing her public duties as she underwent abdominal surgery and greeted fans for the first time in months. However, the netizens instantly noticed that the image she shared of her with her children seemed fake or photoshopped.

Since then, the Princess of Wales has apologized and said, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."

The Palace and media are very stringent about not distorting the reality of the Royals for the public. Chetwynd told the reporter, “One thing that’s really important is you cannot be distorting reality for the public. There’s a question of trust….so it’s extremely important that a photo does represent broadly the reality that it’s seen in.”