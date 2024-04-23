'Kinda Been Her Brand': Luke Bryan, Ryan Seacrest Believe Meghan Trainor Can Serve As Katy Perry's American Idol Replacement

Luke Bryan and Ryan Seacrest revealed their choice of American Idol’s next judge. Katy Perry’s exit from the reality show has left the seat empty for a person to fill in for the judge. According to the Idol duo, Meghan Trainor would be a good choice, as she has experience judging shows like Australian Idol and The Voice UK, as they shared with Entertainment Tonight.

The suggestions about a replacement come days after Jelly Roll temporarily filled the seat as a guest mentor. Bryan revealed that, apart from Trainor, he has 10 names in mind to join them on the panel.

What Did Luke Bryan And Ryan Seacrest Say About Meghan Trainor?

Luke Bryan and Seacrest described Trainor as a fun person to work with. They told the entertainment portal, "I think Meghan's always been real fun. You know, that's kinda been her brand, to have fun. [She's] real witty, so certainly." Ryan added, "She was very good. Meghan is a super talent, too, and she's got a great sense of humor. She's fun, and she's spontaneous."

The Country Girl singer revealed that the showrunners have not yet decided who will replace Perry. He said, "the show's producers haven't yet revealed who they have planned to join the remaining judges after Perry's exit at the end of the season."

Meanwhile, Katy Perry spoke to ET about Jelly Roll replacing her. She shared, “I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, and I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything.” She added, “To have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing.”

What Did Lionel Richie Say About A Potential New Judge?

Lionel Richie, who is a judge on American Idol himself, also shared his views on the potential new judge on the panel. Richie claimed that whoever takes the seat will have fun with other judges, as they all keep making fun of each other. He revealed the names too, "I've got my list, but Kelly [Clarkson], if you don't have anything else to do, I'd like to drop that out there—I'm a big fan.” Richie added, "Oh, and by the way, Taylor [Swift], if you're available, we'd like to have you out. Call me!”

Speaking of having all the fun, the Hello singer said, "It's gotta be fun, but no ego. Because we're gonna insult each other so much. And when you're with Luke, he doesn't know he's killin' ya."

Katy Perry confirmed her exit from American Idol in February after seven seasons.

