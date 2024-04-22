'She Challenges Me, I Challenge Her': Orlando Bloom Shares Katy Perry And Him 'Choose' Each Other Everyday

Orlando Bloom shared insights about his relationship with Katy Perry during an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, emphasizing the importance of consistent effort in maintaining a long-term romance. He described it as a daily commitment, where both partners challenge each other to grow. Bloom highlighted the significance of waking up each day and consciously choosing to be together, regardless of the challenges they may face. He expressed admiration for this aspect of relationships, especially as he ages, recognizing the dedication required to sustain love over time.

Bloom on Relationships: Navigating Fluctuating Moods with Humor

Bloom also light-heartedly touched on the ups and downs of their moods, joking about moments when they both needed space. Mimicking his partner's expression, he chuckled, "Sometimes it’s like, I know she looks at me [like, ‘Stay away!’]."

With a playful gesture, he imitated the scene, adding, "And I’m like, ‘Uh, okay…’" He then humorously mirrored his reactions, saying, "And it’s the same thing [for me]. ‘I’m going on a long walk, now! The dog needs to go!’ ” It's a whimsical glimpse into their relationship dynamic, highlighting the humorous side of navigating emotional moments together.

Bloom Opens Up About Katy Perry's Influence on Him: Forcing Me to Be the Best Version of Myself

In a recent interview with PEOPLE discussing his new Peacock series Orlando Bloom: To The Edge (now streaming), Bloom shared insights about his relationship with Perry, 39. He humorously remarked, “She forces me to be the best version of myself, which can be really annoying, but it's normally super valuable.”

Despite the occasional challenge, he acknowledged Perry's role in holding him accountable, saying, “She really holds me accountable, which I appreciate.” Bloom emphasized that they both play a role in this dynamic, stating, “We both do that for each other. We definitely learn and grow through these things.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: A Love Story Full of Twists and Turns

Perry and Bloom first crossed paths at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2016 and soon found themselves engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019. Their journey took a surprising turn when they revealed Perry's pregnancy a year later through the music video for her song "Never Worn White." Plans for their wedding in Japan were put on hold due to the global pandemic. On Aug. 27, 2020, they joyfully welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, into the world.

Despite the challenges posed by their busy careers and the complexities of their lives, Perry and Bloom remain steadfast in their commitment to each other. Perry hinted at their ongoing wedding plans during a 2022 radio interview, suggesting they were still working out the details for their destination wedding.

In a candid conversation on the What Now? with Trevor Noah podcast, Bloom shared his perspective on their relationship, expressing unwavering dedication. He acknowledged the intricacies of their lives, particularly Perry's, describing it as its universe, but affirmed that he wouldn't change a thing about their journey together.

Orlando Bloom Talks Love, Life, and Katy Perry's Upcoming Music

Bloom whimsically likened his relationship with Perry to building a sandcastle, emphasizing the importance of sticking together through ups and downs. During his chat with Kotb and Bush Hager, he playfully hinted at exciting developments in Perry's music career, teasing fans with the prospect of new music on the horizon.

Ever the cautious fiancé, Bloom joked about being mindful of his words but couldn't resist dropping hints about the couple's upcoming projects. While fans eagerly await Perry's musical offerings, they can catch Bloom in action in the thriller Red Right Hand, and stream his Peacock series Orlando Bloom: To The Edge for more insights into his adventurous life.

