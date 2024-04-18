'A Life Of Purpose': Orlando Bloom Discusses His Relationship With Katy Perry Amidst His New Documentary Series

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have been in a relationship since 2016. While the couple is private about their love life, Bloom opens up about how he fell in love with Perry’s music first and then with this “girl from Santa Barbara.”

Speaking to Trevor Noah on his podcast, he got candid about his upcoming documentary and how the singer impacted his life for the better. The Lord of the Rings actor shared that the Harleys in Hawaii singer and himself are searching for "a life of purpose, peace, and normalcy" together.

What Did Orlando Bloom Say About Falling In Love With Katy Perry?

In a conversation with Trevor Noah, Orlando Bloom shared how Perry’s songs were all over the radio, and listening to them was the start of something new. Kingdom of Heaven actor said, "I think one of the things that I fell in love with Katy was... she hates when I say this, so I have to word it carefully, but her music was everywhere, right?"

The duo has been supportive of each other and understands each other’s backgrounds. Bloom revealed, "We both have an understanding of where we came from, what we worked to do, and what we had to do to get to where we got to.”

Adding to the same lines, the Hollywood star shared that the Dark Horse singer "definitely demands that I evolve." He continued, "I feel I do the same for her. And that makes for fireworks, pardon the pun. But it also makes for a lot of fun and a lot of growth."

Orlando Bloom's Take On A Relationship With Katy Perry

Speaking of balancing a family and a career, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor shared, "I wouldn't change it for anything, even when sometimes it feels like, 'how do we do this?' Because we've got these two giant careers and lives, and hers is even, you know, it's like a universe sometimes."

He added, "But I think I just keep coming back to her and trying to hold her hand and walk her back to the sand pit and be like, We're just gonna build a sandcastle."

Orlando Bloom also shared special moments he has had with Perry, like a bike ride or walking on sand. The couple welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.

Bloom's new documentary, Orlando Blooms: To the Edge, will be available to stream on Peacock starting Thursday.

