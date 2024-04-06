Kirsten Dunst And Jimmy Kimmel Share Hilarious Story Of Their Sons' Elementary School Fight

Kirsten Dunst's son Ennis, 5, and Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy, 6, feuded at their school!

When the Spider-Man actress made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the topic of their sons' fight over a chair couldn't be avoided. However, it was truly entertaining that both parents had their own unique versions of the story.

Dunst and Kimmel recall their Sons' fight

"I think Billy was sitting in a chair, and then Ennis went to maybe sharpen a pencil, came back, saw there was an empty chair, and sat in it. And then Billy came back and was mad that Ennis was in his chair," Dunst said.

To which Kimmel said in his version of the story, Billy went to sharpen the pencil. Putting an end to the confusion, the actress said, "Yeah, there was a displacement there," and he added, "and then they both cried."

Thankfully, the elementary school drama ended! "It was the drama, the only drama. But they're a very sweet group of boys," Dunst said. The talk show host added, "And the teachers are very nice. I think that was an isolated incident." Nevertheless, watching the older people get their sons' fight stories straight was hilarious!

Dunst calls her 2-year-old son hilarious

After discussing her older son's fight at school, the Bring It On actress talked about her younger son, James, whom she shares with her husband, Jesse Plemons. "He's almost three, and when he's bad, we call him Jimmy," she shared.

"He's out of control. We actually call him Baby Chris Farley because of the way he walks around and he's just hilarious. He's a crazy little dude," Dunst gushed about her son.

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's children butted heads

This isn't the first celebrity children's feud! The Lost City co-stars Sandra Bullock's daughter Laila, now 11, and Channing Tatum's daughter, now 10, also got into a fight at their school. The Birdbox star joked about making the film only to get their daughters to do makeup. "That's the reason we did this film, so they could have one long, COVID-safe play date," she told the New York Times.

During an appearance on James Cordon's show, Tatum talked about Laila and Evelyn's fight, "We have two very, very strong-willed little girls. That at that young age were very much butting heads."

After their principal's challenge of who could be the nicest and their parents being co-stars pushed the girls to bury the hatched, Bullock said they had their daughters with them during The Lost City filming, who had a blast. "We even brought motorbikes down there. All we cared about is that Everly and Laila were just having the time of their lives," the Miss Congeniality star said.



