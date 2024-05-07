Gisele Bündchen is a supermodel. Since 2001, she has been one of the highest-paid supermodels in the world. She is best known as the face of Victoria's Secret. Over the years, she has stunned the world with her epic Met Gala looks and made everyone swoon over her.

The supermodel is a regular at the Met Gala, but many were left disappointed as the event came to a close and there was no sign of Bündchen on the magnificent red carpet. A source close to Gisele Bündchen revealed that she skipped this year’s Met Gala because she wanted to spend time with her family, as reported by People.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Gisele Bundche source reveals why she skipped Met Gala 2024

Gisele Bündchen has a hectic schedule. As reported by People, a source close to the 43-year-old supermodel revealed that she did not attend this year's Met Gala because she was at home in Florida. The source said, "She's busy with her family down in Miami. She has a totally full life, and she's very busy with her kids."

According to the insider, the supermodel has been working hard as compared to the last 20 years of her career. She has many projects lined up and is constantly working on them. The diva has worked relentlessly over the last week to assist her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. Bündchen is helping her home state, as the state is currently experiencing the most destructive flood in its history. The source also added that she also has family there, and she is worried about them.

Gisele Bündchen's iconic look from last year’s Met Gala

At the 2023 Met Gala, Gisele Bündchen was all smiles. The 2023 Met Gala was her first since Met after parting ways with ex-husband Tom Brady. Last year, she donned a white silk tulle Chanel dress embroidered with vertical lines of white sequins and a corresponding cape decorated with feathers and camellias. Both items were from Chanel Haute Couture's Spring/Summer 2007 collection.

The ensemble was perfect for the theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, which paid tribute to the German fashion designer, who died in February 2019 at the age of 85. Bündchen has been a longstanding Chanel face and close partner of the late designer. She was also expected to honor Lagerfeld on the Met carpet.

