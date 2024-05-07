Met Gala 2024: Kendall Jenner And Event’s Co-Chair Bad Bunny Look Cozy At After Party; See Here

Kendall Jenner seemed friendly with her Ex Bad Bunny!

The former couple reunited at this year’s Met Gala and were captured sitting in close proximity at the Gala’s after-party. Reportedly, the exes seemed to have had the “best time!”

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny get cozy at the Met after party

The Drink818 founder and the Puerto Rican rapper called it quits in December 2023, as confirmed by People Magazine, after a brief period of dating. The former flames were both attendees at the Met 2024, and the rapper was also a co-chair of the event.

A party-goer at WSA downtown told the outlet that the pair was “sitting together, laughing and having the best time."

The source added that they were sitting close and “whispering in each other's ears.” They were first rumoured to be dating in February last year. A source told People at the time, "She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming.”This could be a rekindling of romance or just a platonic interaction. Either way, they looked cute and smitten together. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Jenner slayed the Met Gala carpet in couture

The reality star pulled a stunning archive from McQueen’s fall 1999 collection for Givenchy’s haute couture. “I made a dream list of who I would ideally want to go with, and I would have died to wear something by Alexander McQueen,” she told Vogue.

Jenner kept the fashion parade going throughout the night and donned two stunning outfits for the Gala after-parties. One of them was a Vivienne Westwood piece with a gold silk corset draped in delicate beaded lace.

The model spoke to Vogue about her inspiration behind the looks. “I have always admired the house of Vivienne Westwood and the looks that are strong, but also feminine and sexy,” she said. She revealed when a designer, Andreas Kronthaler, presented the idea to her, it “fit perfectly” with her imagination, and she fell in love with the fairy-tale-inspired look.