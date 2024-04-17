Kit Connor And Rachel Zegler Set To Make Broadway Debut In New Romeo And Juliet Production; Deets Inside

A Tony Award-winning creative team will be leading a revival of The Bard’s beloved 1597 tragedy, which centers on the romance between two young Italians from rival families. Sam Gold and Sonya Tayeh will direct and choreograph the production, while Grammy Award-winner Jack Antonoff will provide the music.

Romeo and Juliet but with a twist

“The youth are f---ed,” the production’s logline declares. “An impetuous couple betrayed by their stars race into their unavoidable demise, abandoned to their own devices in their parents’ brutal world. Passion’s euphoric high swiftly gives way to a violent pandemonium that has only one possible outcome.”

The 20-year-old Connor is well-known for playing Nick Nelson in the Heartstopper Netflix adaptation by Alice Oseman, for which he won a Children’s and Family Emmy Award. Notably, he voiced Pantalaimon in His Dark Materials and portrayed a young Elton John in 2019’s Rocketman.

Rachel Zegler, 22, became the youngest winner of that category ever and the first of Colombian heritage when she won a Golden Globe for her first-ever film role as María in Steven Spielberg's 2021 adaptation of West Side Story. She went on to star in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Broadway fans can enjoy Romeo & Juliet, a 2022 musical that imagines what might happen if Juliet didn’t die after Shakespeare’s play until Romeo & Juliet makes its Broadway premiere. The musical features the pop melodies of Swedish producer Max Martin. Romeo & Juliet is onstage at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre right now. A later time will bring further details regarding Romeo and Juliet, such as the venue, the dates, the design team, and extra casting.

Fans in the comments section were going crazy. “WAIT, YOU AND RACHEL? There’s no way! One viewer said, “I’m so cooked.” Another user commented on Connor’s article: “Suddenly, my name is Juliet.”

A visitor commented on Zegler’s post, mentioning some of the famous and significant parts that Zegler has portrayed over her brief but profoundly influential career: “Rachel playing Juliet and Maria is so ridiculously iconic.”

Antonoff’s Broadway debut is here

Although it is not the first time Antonoff’s music has been on the Great White Way, this will be his first time working on Broadway. Antonoff is forty years old. One of the songs performed in the Tony-winning best musical Moulin Rouge! is the smash song We Are Young, which was published in 2012 by Antonoff’s group fun!

Disney’s live-action retelling of their 1937 animated masterpiece Snow White will be directed by Zegler in 2025. Heartstopper’s third season is scheduled to debut on Netflix in October. Romeo and Juliet has been performed on Broadway in almost forty plays, with Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad starring in the most recent revival in 2013.

The West End revival of Romeo and Juliet, starring Tom Holland and Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, has recently been in the news. The play runs from May 11 to August 3 at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London and is entirely sold out. A Broadway transfer has been rumored, but no formal announcement has been made as of yet.

