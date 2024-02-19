People's Choice Awards 2024: Rachel Zegler Wins Action Movie Star Of The Year For Hunger Games The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes

Rachel Zegler, the 22-year-old actress awarded Best Action Star at the People's Choice Awards for her portrayal in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The film also won the title of Best Action Movie.

Rachel Zegler's Grateful Acceptance Speech

Zegler, visibly moved, shared a kiss with her co-star and boyfriend, Josh Andrés Rivera, before stepping onto the stage to accept her award. Expressing her love for cinema and gratitude towards the fans, she acknowledged feeling like an outsider in the industry but appreciated the audience for embracing her authenticity. “I love movies,” she said. “I love making them. And I am a fan of movies, and I’m surrounded by movie fans tonight and movie fans who voted and I’m so thankful to everyone who’s ever bought a ticket and watched something that so many people have made. For so long in this business, I didn’t think I fit in,” Zegler continued. “But tonight you have made me feel like I don’t have to change myself to be chosen and I appreciate you so much.”

Appreciation for Collaborators

Zegler extended her thanks to the entire team behind The Hunger Games, including director Francis Lawrence and her co-star Tom Blyth, whom she praised as her "best scene partner." She also expressed heartfelt appreciation for the support of her life partner, Josh Andrés Rivera.

Zegler's rise to fame includes winning a Golden Globe in 2022 for her breakout role in West Side Story. Celebrating her two-year anniversary with Rivera, who also starred in The Hunger Games, adds a personal touch to her burgeoning career.

Rachel Zegler's win as Best Action Star at the People's Choice Awards marks a significant milestone in her career, highlighting her talent and growing connection with audiences. Her genuine expressions of gratitude and recognition of her collaborators underscore her authenticity and appeal in the entertainment industry.

