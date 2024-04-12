'He Handled It Really Beautifully': Zendaya Praises Tom Holland For The Way He Dealt With Spider-Man Stardom

Tomdaya is giving ‘couple goals’ yet again!

Zendaya recently spoke about dealing with success at a young age, and she couldn’t do it without mentioning her beau Tom Holland. The Spider-Man star experienced overnight fame, but according to his girlfriend, “he handled it beautifully.”

Zendaya gushed about Tom Holland

The Euphoria star is not shying away from mentioning Holland in multiple press interactions. In a recent joint interview with Vogue and British Vogue, she talked about her boyfriend and how he dealt with overnight fame.

“We were both very, very young, but my career was already kind of going, and his changed overnight,” said the actress. “One day, you’re a kid, and you’re at the pub with your friends, and then the next day, you’re Spider-Man.”

Zendaya and Holland starred opposite each other in the Spider-Man movie trilogy released between 2017 and 2021. Having worked together for many years, the couple witnessed fame and grew up in the industry together.

“I definitely watched his life kind of change in front of him. But he handled it really beautifully,” the Challengers actress added.

Zendaya couldn’t be more proud of Holland

While the actress is busy promoting her sports movie Challengers, Holland is taking up the role of Romeo in the new upcoming Romeo and Juliet play, which is slated for a 12-week run at the Duke of York's Theatre in London's West End from May 11.

Talking about Holland’s return to theatres doing plays, Zendaya shared she “couldn’t be more proud” of him. “I’m going to try to see as many shows as I possibly can,” she continued.

Romance rumors have been circulating about the couple since they were cast in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Although the rumors were false then, the couple gradually grew affectionate towards one another.

In July 2022, they confirmed their relationship after they were captured kissing each other in a car. Unbeknownst to the Spider-Man stars, who were upset by the invasion of privacy.

However, fast forward to today, and the couple have fully embraced their love for each other and even packed PDA at times.

Zendaya on her very public romance with Holland

One of the biggest downsides of fame is the invasion of privacy. Zendaya, who has gone public with her relationship with former co-star Tom Holland, shared her insights on the subject in a recent interview.

Apparently, the actress has gotten used to it now. “You just kind of get used to the fact that, 'Oh, I’m also one of these art pieces you’re going to take a picture of.' I just gotta be totally cool with it and just live my life,” she said.

She recalled the time she and Holland visited the Louvre in Paris against the advice of their well-wishers. “It’s already busy. You might make it worse,” people told Z at the time. But the couple went anyway, and “It was actually fine,” the actress told Vogue.

The couple were recently spotted out on a tennis date in casual clothes and were seen jamming to Whitney Houston’s song I Wanna Dance with Somebody, at some point.