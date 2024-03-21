Heartstopper Season 3: Netflix Series Confirms Release Date In New Behind The Scenes Teaser

Heartstopper-one of the most loved shows of Netflix, saw the Chemistry between Joe Locke and Kit Connor in full swing. As the second season ended with more confusions, the behind the scenes video by Netflix addresses the ‘sexual tension’ in the air and clears all expectations around the show. Is there a release date for Heartstopper 3? Find out.

When is Heartstopper 3 releasing?

A short clip uploaded by Netflix shows the two charming lead men of the show speak and reveal how “steamy” season three will be. Heartstopper 3 will be released in October 2024 on Netflix. They also hinted at how this season will be full of “sexual tension”. In the video one can see Connor and his on screen lover Joe, are filming the eighth and final episode of the show at a funfair. Connor says, “Nick and Charlie, they’ve started to get a bit more steamy,” and adds, “We are about to have a great time.” Connor then drops the biggest hint of the season, “The tension is high. Sexual tension. Love. We’re all there.” Further in the clip, William Gao who plays Tao Xu also tells how his character is, “beginning to figure out what he loves to do and what his hobbies are” and adds, “finding a passion for something that he begins to really love”.

Jenny Walser, starring as Charlie Spring’s sister Tori, also revealed how her character will be more visible in season three.

What is Heartstopper about?

Based on the Alice Oseman graphic novel series by the same name, the third instalment will see Charlie with an eating disorder and Tori dating a newbie called Michael Holden. Charlie and Nick are also believed to take their relationship to the next level or base, as revealed by volume 5 of the recently released novel. While the second season was about Charlie’s mental health issues and Nick’s understanding towards it, the third season will pick off the story from there. Oseman, the creator of the show revealed in the Netflix TUDUM event that, “Mental health, sex, university ambitions, and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood.” Everyone eagerly waits for Heartstopper 3. While we wait to see what these charming men bring onto screen for us, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.