Golden Globes 2022: Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose accept their awards for West Side Story with heartfelt posts.

The Golden Globe Awards has announced its winners and West Side Story has received three incredible honours this year. Taking to Instagram, actors Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose thanked their audience and opened up on what the honours mean to them.

For those unversed, West Side Story won the Golden Globe Awards for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. Taking to Instagram, Zegler opened up on how the movie didn't fail to address representations as she feels it properly represented its audience. "Our industry has and continues to have so many important discussions about how to properly represent its audience, and i truly believe our movie did just that," Zegler penned.

Speaking further, she also noted how much the entire cast and crew appreciate the honour and support. "I think i can speak for each incredible person involved with ‘west side story’ when saying we appreciate the support and recognition we’ve received," Zegler said, adding that she wishes the movie can bring in "meaningful change" in the world.

"Here’s to the hope that we continue to talk to each other for meaningful change in a world that is constantly evolving...from the bottom of my heart, thank you," the actress revealed. Ariana DeBose took to her Instagram account and penned a heartfelt note on winning the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role award at the 2022 Golden Globe Awards. "There is still work to be done, but when you’ve worked so hard on a project- infused with blood, sweat, tears and love- having the work seen and acknowledged is always going to be special. Thank you," she penned.

