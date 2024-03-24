'Let's Keep Making History': Usher Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Confessions; Thanks Fans In Touching Post

The Grammy Award singer Usher spoke to PEOPLE about the truth behind his 20-year-old album, Confessions. The iconic R&B singer, now 45, released the album two decades ago and is celebrating by thanking his fans for their continued support.

Usher shared a compilation of music videos from some of the album's iconic tracks, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Confessions. He noted that the album is now 14x Platinum, making it the highest RIAA-certified album by a male soloist released this century.

Usher thanks fans and collaborators for confessions album anniversary

Usher, who headlined the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, expressed gratitude to his longtime fans and collaborators. He thanked them for their unwavering support and acknowledged their contribution to shaping his career and making Confessions a masterpiece.

The iconic American singer and songwriter Usher ended his message with a toast and a vow for the future: Cheers to the memories, the energy, and the enduring music that keeps inspiring us. Let's continue to make history together!

Usher announces USHER tour, starting in August

The singer will soon begin his USHER: Past Present Future tour, starting in August. Throughout the tour, he will perform music from his 30-year career, including hits from his debut album, 1994’s Usher, and tracks from 2004's Confessions.

In his February PEOPLE cover story, Usher openly discussed Confessions, acknowledging that the album contains a lot of truth.

Usher mentioned that he was influenced by a conversation with publicist Chris Chambers regarding the expression of his truth in his music. "He encouraged me to reflect on my identity and what people understood about me. Confessions were born from that," he explained. Before that, "I had feared judgment for showing vulnerability. As a Black man, it's something we often face."

On the work front, the singer is preparing for his upcoming tour, USHER: Past Present Future, starting in August.

